Find this quiet, moody speakeasy tucked away down a short staircase off the lobby of the Stiles Hotel on Collins Avenue. Evoking true pirate ship vibes, the dark, narrow space is lined with more than 150 rums and is ideal for intimate, late-night conversations. Get two or three sheets to the wind on Swizzle’s creative (and highly potent) cocktails, prepared with Miami’s favorite spirit.
If you’re in the mood to go out but would rather skip the bustling Miami happy hours or crowded South Beach clubs, we’ve got you covered. Whether it’s a hidden away Downtown dive, a sexy high-fidelity listening lounge in Wynwood or a trendy Little River drinking den you never knew existed, these surreptitious Miami speakeasy bars offer a welcome reprieve from the ordinary.
