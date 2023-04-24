Miami
Miami Sound Bar
Photograph: Antonella Re

The best Miami speakeasies to drink like it's Prohibition times

From intimate listening lounges to pirate-approved cocktail caves, these are the best speakeasy bars in Miami.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
If you’re in the mood to go out but would rather skip the bustling Miami happy hours or crowded South Beach clubs, we’ve got you covered. Whether it’s a hidden away Downtown dive, a sexy high-fidelity listening lounge in Wynwood or a trendy Little River drinking den you never knew existed, these surreptitious Miami speakeasy bars offer a welcome reprieve from the ordinary.

Miami speakeasies

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery
Photograph: Giovanny Gutierrez

1. Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Find this quiet, moody speakeasy tucked away down a short staircase off the lobby of the Stiles Hotel on Collins Avenue. Evoking true pirate ship vibes, the dark, narrow space is lined with more than 150 rums and is ideal for intimate, late-night conversations. Get two or three sheets to the wind on Swizzle’s creative (and highly potent) cocktails, prepared with Miami’s favorite spirit.

Read more
Dante's HiFi
Photograph: Courtesy Dante's HiFi/World Red Eye

2. Dante's HiFi

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Hidden away in the courtyard of an off-the-beaten-track Wynwood strip, Miami’s first all-vinyl listening bar is home to a state-of-the-art sound system and a growing collection of nearly 8,500 vinyl records curated by resident DJ and musical director Rich Medina—meaning the intimate, 50-seat venue boasts a soundtrack every bit as impressive as the sips. Inspired by the listening bars of Japan, find Dante’s by following the sound of the music (it’s piped from a speaker mounted above a nondescript door).

Read more
El Salón
Photograph: Courtesy El Salón/Jen Castro

3. El Salón

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • South Beach

Find this quiet speakeasy by weaving your way through the ground floor of the swoon-worthy Esmé Hotel on Española Way. Like the rest of the hotel, El Salón’s attention to detail has a transportive effect. Plush booth seating, ceramic tile, natural stone countertops and wooded ceilings make this cocktail bar the ideal spot for an intimate date or decadent nightcap. El Salón also creates its own nuanced spirit blends and serves up an extensive list of simple, refined cocktails from its tiny bar.

Read more
Book online
Floyd
Photograph: Adinayev

4. Floyd

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Park West
  • price 3 of 4

Don’t let the long, rowdy line outside deter you—that’s likely for Club Space. Housed in a small room on the ground level of the same building, this little venue books acts that dance music aficionados drool over. A spot where the DJs perform right on the floor next to the crowd, Floyd is great if you’re not quite up for a mega-club but you’re still itching to get lost in the music and dance with friends until late.

Read more
5. Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Tucked just under Café Kush at the iconic Selina Gold Dust Motel in MiMo, Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar lays the nostalgia on thick with a special nod to Miami’s most famous Dons at every turn. (Don Bailey, Don Johnson, Don Shula and Donna Shalala are among the luminaries plastered throughout the space). The drink menu follows suit with cocktails named for different Dons, including the Sabado Gigante (Don Francisco) with gin, St. Germaine and hibiscus; and Donnie Hates Yoohoo (Don Struck) with vodka, rum, coffee liqueur and espresso served in a Nesquik container.

Read more
Miami Sound Bar
Photograph: Antonella Re

6. Miami Sound Bar

Modeled after Tokyo Music Bar in Mexico City, Miami's latest low-key listening lounge boasts a hi-fi sound system assembled in the U.K. and customized in Japan. Designed by Edo Kobayashi in collaboration with Baja Restaurant Group, Miami Sound Bar brings together audiophiles in Downtown to experience vinyl records in a relaxed, intimate and dimly space. Broken Shaker alum Gil Borenshtein presides over the cocktail program.

Read more
Monterrey Bar at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Monterrey Bar

7. Monterrey Bar at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle

Tucked away off the lobby at the ultra-zen Standard Spa, Monterrey Bar is a vibey-y stop for happy hour or a nightcap on your way to or from the beach via the Venetian Causeway. Kick back in the cozy, 1970s-inspired lounge to indulge in the adorable mini martini service including a classic vesper and an espresso martini made with chocolate rum. From the bites, go for shishito peppers with hot honey or tots made with black truffle and raclette.

Read more
Check prices
Mezcalista
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

8. Mezcalista

Peek behind the curtain at Mexican restaurant Como Como to find this dimly lit speakeasy, serving up an impressive selection of more than 100 types of mezcals and tequilas. Mezcalista caters to the spirit-curious with guided sipping experiences led by an expert mezcalier. While weekends are meant for dancing: Think DJs holding court in the raised booth at the center of the room and plenty of mezcal-based cocktails to keep the crowd fueled. 

Read more
La Yolanda Mezcaleria Bar
Photograph: Courtesy La Yolanda

9. La Yolanda Mezcaleria Bar

Specializing in agave-based spirits, namely mezcal, this petite Little River speakeasy features a massive disco ball, tropical lounge furnishings and a small but glitzy bar lined with bottles you’ve likely never seen before, from small-batch mezcals to high-end tequilas. Enter through a trippy, mirrored, Tulum-inspired corridor through La Santa Taqueria—home to some of Miami’s best tacos. If you’re overwhelmed by the selection, ask the bartender about his favorite: dealer’s choice is the way to go here.

Read more
Tea Room
Photograph: Jordan Braun

10. Tea Room

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

The 40th-floor cocktail bar is a bit of a not-so-well-kept secret. It’s just down the hall from Brickell’s popular rooftop spot Sugar, but it’s much tougher to get into. Floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides mean you’ll still get one of the nicest views in the city without having to sit outside at Sugar, where a surprise shower can get douse you at any minute. 

Read more
The ’80s Bar at Café La Trova
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

11. The ’80s Bar at Café La Trova

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Tourists and locals alike already know about the excellent food and drinks at this nostalgia-soaked Little Havana spot where decorated cantinero Julio Cabrera mans the bar. But not as many people are privy to the party that goes down on Fridays and Saturdays starting at midnight when the acclaimed restaurant’s backroom turns into a neon-tinged, ’80s-themed speakeasy complete with DJ-spun disco hits and kitschy nods to Miami’s drug-fueled past.

Read more
Book online
Botanica at Kush
Photograph: Courtesy Kush/Hernan Corredor

12. Botanica at Kush

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Securing a table at popular burger joint Kush is nearly impossible, but you’ll welcome the wait at this cozy little spot next door. This cool and dimly lit “cellar” bar adjacent to Kush is reserved for customers killing time before being seated. Stocked with an assortment of funky craft cans, you'll also find tons of local brews on tap here.

Read more
Order delivery
The ScapeGoat
Photograph: Joe Turman/Blue Shell Media

13. The ScapeGoat

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • South of Fifth

This blink-and-you-might-miss-it bar serves up delicious craft cocktails with an emphasis on made-in-America ingredients. Bartenders pull out all the stops: flames, smoke and other flashy techniques make things feel more like a science lab than a bar at times. But the friendly, intimate environment (the bar can squeeze in about 40 people) make this South of Fifth spot very inviting. 

Read more
The bar behind Coyo Taco
Photograph: Wei Shi

14. The bar behind Coyo Taco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Wynwood

You’ve probably been too busy scarfing down tacos and chips to notice Coyo’s secret back bar. Walk past the bathroom, down the hall and through the swinging doors to discover one of Wynwood’s best-kept secrets—and drinking den. The taco shop saves its best cocktails for the bar inside this small square room: paletaritas, mezcal margaritas and a slew of tequila-based concoctions round out the drink menu. Looking to get down? On Saturday nights, the place turns into one giant dance party set to indie jams and techno beats. Insider tip: Coyo's Coral Gables location also boasts a secret back bar.

Read more
Buy ticket
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

15. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Walking into a club through a port-a-potty is kinda fun, and so is the crowd at Bodega. Serious taco shack in the front and legit party spot in the back, you’ll know you’ve reached it when you pull up to the unassuming Mexican restaurant with a massive line out front. The small drinkery lights up with cool, young folks with an apparent high tolerance for booze: the shots are always flowing here.

Read more
Book online
El Diablo at El Santo Miami
Photograph: Paul Stoppi

16. El Diablo at El Santo Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Blasphemous neon signs and Instagrammable corners mark El Santo’s naughtier back-room bar. Go past the pay-phone with a direct line to God, through the gigantic wooden doors and into the room with vaulted ceilings where dangling skeletons mark the spot. El Diablo doesn’t take itself seriously, and neither will you when you find yourself several tequilas deep, dancing on banquettes to reggaeton. El Diablo wants you to think it’s a bar but it has the feel of a full-blown club.

Read more
Book online
