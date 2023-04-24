Don’t let the long, rowdy line outside deter you—that’s likely for Club Space. Housed in a small room on the ground level of the same building, this little venue books acts that dance music aficionados drool over. A spot where the DJs perform right on the floor next to the crowd, Floyd is great if you’re not quite up for a mega-club but you’re still itching to get lost in the music and dance with friends until late.