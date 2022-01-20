Miami
Pop Up Grocer
Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer/Jeff Marini

Wynwood’s new pop-up grocery store is a Gen Z paradise

Banana mylk, plant-based seafood, the random thing you’ve seen on Instagram—find it all at Pop Up Grocer.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
It seems like everything these days is a pop-up. Your favorite restaurant? A pop-up. Your go-to bar? Also a pop-up. So, what’s next? It seems a temporary grocery store is in order.

Launched by Emily Schildt in 2019, Pop Up Grocer is billed as the world’s first pop-up grocery store. It’s made the rounds to cities across the U.S., including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, and touches down in Wynwood (171 NW 23rd St) on January 28 for a month-long run. The vibrant, design-forward space is being built up from scratch under the direction of Chaz Capobianco, owner of Miami-based design studio Capoco, with styling by Elizabeth Jaime, a local prop stylist and florist. Shelving is intended for discovery with clearly defined sections with common sense labels. Think saucers + spreads, boosters + blends, and breakfast-ish items.

Pop Up Grocer
Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer

What big brands? Perhaps the biggest difference between Pop Up Grocer and your neighborhood store is the carefully curated inventory. Most of what you’ll find is direct-to-consumer merchandise, like OffLimits Cereal (which you can at Time Out Market Miami’s Chick’n Jones during brunch), hard-to-find health food and Internet food trends someone decided to package and sell, like banana mylk. If it’s buzzy, vegan, caters to Gen Z and/or appeals to the sober curious, it’s probably at Pop Up Grocer. Plus, some locally made goodies such as Time Out favorite Liger's! Superior Cookies.

Time out to clear out your pantry. You can stock your cart in person, starting January 28 through February 27. 

