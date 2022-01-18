Miami
Timeout

King Patty's
Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

You've never tried Jamaican patties as good as these

From the streets of Jamaica to sunny South Beach, King Patty's elevates the popular grab-and-go favorite for Time Out Market Miami.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
There’s something satisfying about a meal you can hold in the palm of your hand. We especially love the portable kind that fuels us to bop around South Beach or—better yet—packs well for a day on the sand. It’s partly why we’re big fans of King Patty’s, Time Out Market Miami’s casual Jamaican spot that slings all types of savory turnovers.

The traditional patty is filled with ground beef and spices and held together by a golden flaky shell colored with an egg yolk-turmeric mixture. King Patty’s veers from the classic in both the ingredients and the preparation, putting forth a Jamaican patty that’s decidedly elevated and more delicious than the rest.

King Patty's
Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

It starts with chef and co-owner Daniel Lai’s 20-year-old family recipe, which his father and uncle developed for their bakery in Jamaica. Fast forward to now, and Lai is taking the iconic street food to new heights, offering a range of fillings you won’t find anywhere else. Beyond the signature spicy beef, there’s jerk chicken, curry shrimp and curry chicken—far less traditional but still thoroughly Caribbean.

There’s also the on-trend oxtail with butter beans, which will soon hit the Time Out Market Miami menu as a limited-time special. King Patty’s serves its creations with an optional coco bread side, which doubles as a pillowy bun for a tasty, carb-loaded patty sandwich. Throw in kola champagne—Lai's favorite pairing—and you’ve got yourself a solid Jamaican lunch combo.

King Patty's
Photograph: Courtesy World Red EyeCo-owners Derrick Foster and Daniel Lai

