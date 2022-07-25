Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Amal Coconut Grove

  • Restaurants
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4
  • Recommended
  1. Amal Coconut Grove
    Photograph: Maxime Bocken
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Amal Coconut Grove
    Photograph: Courtesy Amal Coconut Grove
    PreviousNext
    /2
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Amal, Byblos' sister restaurant, serves up flavorful Middle Eastern dishes in a spot that's simply stunning to behold.

When Byblos opened on Miami Beach in 2015, it brought something to town that we sorely lacked: a good Lebanese spot that didn’t look like it used to be a laundromat. Byblos puts out dishes that remind us why Middle Eastern food is so revered and does so in a glamorous space.

Now, Byblos has a sister restaurant, Amal, which means “hope” in Arabic. As in, we’re all hoping it’s as good as Byblos.

Amal is certainly attractive and aims high at elevating a cuisine that deserves it.

Toronto-based Ink Entertainment is behind both restaurants as well as a place north of the border, which is also called Amal. The formula at all three places is simple: serve up flavorful Middle Eastern dishes in spots that are simply stunning to behold.

At Amal in Coconut Grove, the designers took inspiration from Lebanon’s shoreline to create a nearly entirely white and terracotta space, with servers dressed in matching white shirts and beige aprons. Couches and large armchairs with oversized cushions are scattered around tables under light fixtures that look like portobellos the size of beach umbrellas. Patterned throw pillows and the green of plants put here and there add a bit of color. During the day, floor-to-ceiling windows blanket the place with sunlight and provide views over to the Barnacle Historic State Park. With 180 seats, it’s already a massive restaurant—but wait, but a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck with views out to the bay will also be added.

Amal Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy Amal Coconut Grove

The chef here is Wissam Baki, who left Lebanon to work for LPM in Dubai and then stopped off in Canada for two years before heading to Miami. He spent time in the kitchens of Estiatorio Milos and Jaya at the Setai before landing a head chef job at Astra in Wynwood. His dishes at Amal are, as they’ll tell you at the restaurant, meant to share. As you probably guessed, that means small, even entrees, like the five grilled tiger shrimps that come alone on a pool of spiced tomato emulsion. The largest of the plates are down at the end of the menu, where skewer platters for two or four arrive with pita, grilled veggies, fries and kebabs of steak, shrimp, or a meatball skewer of pistachio, lamb and beef. The platters are more of a jumble of things than a plated dish, one of the few exceptions to a place where what arrives at the table looks as pretty as the space.

Like Byblos before it, Amal is certainly attractive and aims high at elevating a cuisine that deserves it. Just maybe, it’s what you hoped it would be.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton

Details

Address:
3480 Main Hwy
Miami
33133
Contact:
amalmiami.com
786-369-0846
Opening hours:
Sun–Thu 5:30–11pm; Fri, Sat 5:30pm–midnight
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.