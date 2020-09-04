The best new restaurants in Miami to check out now

September 2020: We can hardly believe it’s September and nearly six months since we all went into lockdown. While it’s been especially tough on the hospitality industry—just glimpse this list of permanent closures—new Miami restaurants have managed to emerge from under all the rubble. This month, we’re seeing a mix of fresh pop-ups, Miami food hall debuts and splashy openings from venerated chefs. Below, a look at the best new restaurants in Miami.

You rule the city’s food scene: You’ve wined and dined at the best restaurants in Miami, and if someone wants to know where to get brunch in Miami, you’re their go-to egg master (and pancake master… and mimosa master!). The coffee shops in Miami? They know your name, they know your order and they know you mean business. But there’s always something new to discover, and new to learn—that’s part of the reason you love the Magic City. Stay up to date—and stay reigning supreme—with our guide to the best new restaurants Miami is welcoming to town right now.