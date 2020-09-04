The best new restaurants in Miami to check out now
Eat your way through the best new restaurants in Miami, featuring healthy spots, tasty dessert options and more
September 2020: We can hardly believe it’s September and nearly six months since we all went into lockdown. While it’s been especially tough on the hospitality industry—just glimpse this list of permanent closures—new Miami restaurants have managed to emerge from under all the rubble. This month, we’re seeing a mix of fresh pop-ups, Miami food hall debuts and splashy openings from venerated chefs. Below, a look at the best new restaurants in Miami.
You rule the city’s food scene: You’ve wined and dined at the best restaurants in Miami, and if someone wants to know where to get brunch in Miami, you’re their go-to egg master (and pancake master… and mimosa master!). The coffee shops in Miami? They know your name, they know your order and they know you mean business. But there’s always something new to discover, and new to learn—that’s part of the reason you love the Magic City. Stay up to date—and stay reigning supreme—with our guide to the best new restaurants Miami is welcoming to town right now.
Best new restaurants in Miami
1. The Pide Place at Stanzione 87
This new weekend pop-up at Brickell pizzeria Stanzione (in partnership with Edge’s chef Aaron Brooks) doles out Turkish pides (pronounced pee-day) with all kinds of toppings—from lamb to veggies to classic cheese. In addition to the tasty flatbreads, the Pide Place sells an assortment of dips and salads as well as desserts. The baklava, with filo that’s more doughy than flaky, is unlike any other you’ve tried before. Stock up! The pop-up runs Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9pm.
2. Mamey
The island influences run deep at chef Niven Patel’s long-awaited restaurant inside the new THesis Hotel. It’s named for a tropical fruit typically associated with Cuban cuisine, but Mamey’s island influences span the world with dishes that draw from flavors found in Thai, French Polynesian and Hawaiian dishes. As is true of all of Patel’s endeavors, the menu features locally grown produce, most of which is sourced from Rancho Patel in Homestead, Florida. Going for happy hour? Try the namesake swizzle and pair it with an order of the yellowfin tuna tostones for a light snack.
3. Frice Ice Cream
After nearly two decades of working in restaurants in New York City and Portland, husband and wife team Alissa and Jeremy Frice began wholesaling ice cream to Miami businesses three years ago. Their bespoke creations for restaurants and chef-driven flavor combinations were an instant hit, and now Frice Ice Cream is finally available to the general public at the Citadel. Get your fill in scoop or pint form and, if you love it (which you will), stop by frequently. These guys whip out flavors faster than your cone melts under the hot Miami sun.
4. Carrot Express
The local chain of healthfood restaurants continues to expand its mini-empire with a recently opened location in Miami Shores. Expect more of the same, like hearty veggie bowls, wraps, spinach pies and their signature oversize salads (Extra green sauce, please!). Carrot Express recently added to its already comprehensive menu with a slew of new dishes like the vegan picadillo bowl and an avocado toast tartare topped with fresh tuna or salmon. It’ll make you think twice about topping your toast with an egg ever again.
5. La Santa Taqueria
Chef Omar Montero took the plunge and turned his food truck into a permanent restaurant in Miami’s Little River neighborhood late spring. It’s a beautiful space—colorful with midcentury modern furnishings—that serves authentic Mexican food. Sadly, the dining room remains closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy tacos at home. La Santa offers takeout and delivery, and benefits from a lovely patio where enjoying a margarita and a couple of tacos is totally acceptable.
6. Red Sauce at Mignonette
The beloved seafood restaurants hit pause on (mostly) all things marine and transformed into Red Sauce. The temporary pop-up focuses on hearty, soul-warming Italian cooking, like baked ziti, French bread pepperoni pizza and chicken parmesan. Dishes not doused in tomato sauce are also available and equally delicious, like the linguini clam pasta in a white wine and butter reduction. Oysters don't necessarily travel well and with indoor dining on hold for the moment, Red Sauce simply makes sense. Pick up and takeout orders can be placed online.
7. Bud's Burgers at Eating House
The small-but-mighty Eating House launched two new virtual restaurants in July. Bud’s is for burger lovers who appreciate a good food pun. The 12 sandwich names are double entendres of songs, sayings and other pop-culture nuggets. There’s the Pepper Don’t Preach, an ode to Madonna dressed in black-pepper caesar dressing. And the Sweet Chilli O’ Mine, topped with short rib chili for the Guns ’n’ Roses fans. The burgers, all priced between $12 and $15, and a handful of tasty sides, are available for pickup or delivery via Postmates.
8. Clucked Up at Eating House
The second of two virtual restaurants launched by the Coral Gables restaurant, Clucked Up presents chicken, mostly fried, in a bunch of popular iterations. There’s Nashville hot, crispy buttermilk and dry-rubbed wings, all of which can be enjoyed with a waffle, as part of a family meal or as the star of a "meat and three." Prices range from $8 for a half-dozen wings to $60 for a complete meal that easily feeds a family of four. Orders can be placed via Postmates for both pickup and delivery.
9. Meli Gourmet Greek Donuts
Nearly every country has its own iteration of the doughnut, and in Greece, they’re known as loukoumades. Bite-size, deep-fried and covered in sauce, these pillowy, poppable desserts are now available at Meli Gourmet in the Design District. It’s a stationary food truck run by Alexandra Karamitsios, who got the idea for the business when she couldn’t find her favorite loukoumades anywhere in Miami. Now she sells them topped with all kinds of sauces, like various chocolates and hazelnut creams, and toppings—from cookies to biscuits. They’re surprisingly light for a doughnut and pair perfectly with one of Meli’s gourmet iced coffees.
10. Over Under
The tropical influences run deep at this Downtown bar, where the drinks are frozen, the decor is lush and the staff frequently sports a funky floral print. Over Under opened at the height of the lockdown and was forward-thinking in its approach from day-one: ordering is contactless, outdoor seating is available and both cocktails and food are available to-go. Make sure you bring home the cheeseburger. It’s excellent, especially when you pair it with an order of french fries and a boozy slushie.
11. Mr. Mandolin
First, there was Mandolin and Mrs. Mandolin in the Design District and now there’s Mr. Mandolin in MiMo. The latest from the Mandolin team focuses on fast-casual Aegean street food. It’s an approachable, affordable menu filled with familiar Greek classics—from gyros and kabobs to spinach pies and house-made dips. Feeding a small army? Order up one of Mr. Mandolin’s family meals to-go, featuring apps and starters for up to six people.
12. The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown
Get a taste of Red Rooster before it officially opens to the public at the creamery next door. Located off the side, the small to-go operation serves house-made ice cream in unique flavors such as cornbread, over-the-top sundaes and a selection of savory dishes, including the Rooster’s famous fried chicken. Takeout and delivery are available, plus there’s a small outdoor area with picnic tables where you can hang out and enjoy your ice cream.
13. Redfish by Chef Adrianne
After nearly three years, Redfish reopens under chef Adrianne Calvo’s direction. The renovated waterfront features an expansive outdoor patio and a rooftop deck that boasts 360-degree views of Biscayne Bay. Calvo has stacked the menu with seafood dishes prepared in all kinds of ways—from chilled to grilled to fried. The oyster selection features super-fresh bivalves from both coasts. Be sure to order up a dozen the moment you arrive.
14. Leku
We won’t even get into the harsh realities of vacationing this year, so let’s jump right to the good stuff: At Leku, you can eat as though you were gallivanting through Spain’s Basque country eating pintxos, the small plates this northern region known for. Located inside the Rubell Museum in Allapattah, it’s a looker with plenty of outdoor dining and an alfresco woodfired grill where all the meats are smoked.
15. Motek Cafe
Einat Admony, the New York City-based chef behind notable restaurants Balaboosta and Taim, brings her signature Israeli bites to Miami. Motek, which means sweetheart in Hebrew, is every bit as darling as its name the denotes. Airy, bright and bursting with pops of yellow, the charming cafe serves breakfast all day as well as tasty fast-casual options throughout the day, including fresh hummus, falafel, shawarma and more.
Looking for something with a view?
Dine with a view at these incredible waterfront restaurants in Miami
Enjoy scenery as lovely as the food.