One of the beauitful things about this city is how we embrace the diverse backgrounds, foods and cultures of its inhabitants and transform them into something all our own. The unofficial language is Spanglish, the cuisines of far-flung places like Brazil and Madrid are easily accessible and, whether you’re wearing an evening gown or a tracksuit to dinner, it’s (usually) all fair game.

Still, as we drove up to North Miami to check out a Latin-flavored burger bar, we had our doubts. Afterall, the hamburger is arguably as American as it gets (and we know good burgers in this city). But holy hell, if La Birra Bar isn’t putting out some of the best burgers we’ve ever had. These delicious creations ooze with cheesy awesomeness. And though the prices are sit-down restaurant level, they’re totally worth it.

Before opening in a strip mall near FIU’s north campus, La Birra Bar already had a serious following back in Buenos Aires, where it has a dozen locations. With plans to franchise in Miami and Madrid, La Birra arrived here to pretty swift accolades, most notably winning the People’s Choice award at the 2022 South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash.

Specifically, it was the Golden Burger that took the top prize. We ordered it on our first visit and discovered it’s so named, we can only assume, for its gooey, bright yellow cheese. It’s a simple-sounding burger overall: two four-ounce patties, American cheese, diced red onion and "secret" mayo. But the fact that it’s so good speaks to what La Birra does so well: nail every ingredient and combination.

The squishiness of it manages to contain the burger’s juices and sauces, holding up to the very last bites.

It all begins with the house-baked bun, a buttery, almost spongy receptacle dotted with sesame and poppy seeds. The squishiness of it manages to contain the burger’s juices and sauces, holding up to the very last bites. The patties are a blend of beef, full of umami flavor, a bit thicker than a smash burger but not as weighty as a backyard number. The sauces are thought-out, too, like the tasty Thousand Island special sauce on the BM (essentially a grown-up, three-decker Big Mac).

Fries here are lightly battered, giving them an extra crispiness on the outside and an interior close to mashed potatoes. For a pretty serious side, we also ordered a dog, criollo style, split and smothered in onions and peppers, arriving under a duvet cover of provolone.

Burgers average about $15, so well beyond fast-food prices. But these are memorable creations—far more involved than your average drive-through fare—full of creative toppings and ingredients as good as any gastropub or contemporary American spot. La Birra, it seems, is like Miami: maybe born somewhere else and made up of divergent parts, but all brought together into something truly special.