Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Omakase by Kazu

  • Restaurants
  • Little River
  • price 3 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Omakase by Kazu
    Photograph: Courtesy Omakase by Kazu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Omakase by Kazu
    Photograph: Courtesy Omakase by Kazu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Omakase by Kazu
    Photograph: Courtesy Omakase by Kazu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Omakase by Kazu
    Photograph: Courtesy Omakase by Kazu
    PreviousNext
    /4
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori is a tiny—and very good—sushi counter hidden behind a ramen shop.

Our night was almost over when sushi chef Yoshikazu Ebina asked if we could manage one more item. Something special, he promised. 

Ebina reached into the jewel-box-like case where he keeps fish. He grabbed an Easter-pink tenderloin of fatty tuna and began to slice. “I have some ideas,” he said. And we leaned in.

After a 25-year career behind sushi counters, 53-year-old Ebina finally has his own place. It’s an intimate thing, just a six-seat counter behind Hachidori Ramen. The 15-course menu leans toward traditional and changes nightly with what seafood arrives that day from Japan (we missed the hairy crab by just one day). With two seatings a night, it runs $160 per person, an entirely reasonable price tag for what’s coming. 

To find his little counter, we made our way through Hachidori, down a hallway and into a spot smaller than your average bedroom. A counter makes an L-shape along the wall to the left, and barstools lined up along it. It’s brightly lit, with low mood music in the background, less about ambiance, more about what’s coming.

It’s an intimate thing.

Ebina begins with a marbled sole that’s cured in kelp and served in ponzu. Anago, a rare saltwater eel, is topped with caviar and foie gras. A hand roll holds fatty tuna, tangy from pickled radish.

But it’s nigiri that’s the highlight. Tuna is delicately marinated in house-made soy sauce. Buttery salmon gets a last-second sear with Japanese white charcoal. A simple scallop flavored with diced kelp. Cross-cuts on fatty tuna help pick up the char from a blowtorch. 

Then comes the bonus round. It’s a glorious hand roll: layers of sushi rice, fatty tuna, sea urchin and caviar. 

There’s more after that, a soup of white and red miso that he says is traditionally taken at the end of the meal. Then comes monaka, an ice cream sandwich between mochi wafers.

There’s lots of omakase these days in Miami, some that’s in more glamorous surroundings and others meant to feel like a party. The counter in the back of Hachidori is about one thing: Yoshikazu Ebina, a skilled sushi chef. 

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton

Details

Address:
Hachidori Ramen Bar
8222 NE 2nd Ave
Miami
33138
Contact:
View Website
786-409-5963
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.