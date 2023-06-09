Time Out says

TUR takes a decidedly upscale approach to Mediterranean dining, with white tablecloths and premium options like caviar service and chef's tasting menus.

Helmed by Michelin-trained Executive Chef Christian Chirino, TUR Kitchen offers a more refined Mediterranean dining experience in Miami, where Med-inspired restaurants have proliferated in recent years.

Beautifully plated dishes draw from all over the region: Turkish manti topped with silky labneh and dusted with pistachios; roasted squid with Medjool dates and chorizo, brightened by sliced jalapeño and microgreens; succulent braised leg of lamb spiced with dukkah and served with Turkish ezme salad.

Expect to find seasonal dishes here, too—like the stracciatella, made with delicate burrata cream, peach and pistachio, and little textural pops of spice and brine from Spanish chilis and capers—all made from locally or regionally sourced ingredients.

Located on Giralda Avenue in bustling downtown Coral Gables, TUR takes a decidedly elegant and subdued approach to its ambiance, complete with white tablecloths, a crystal chandelier and an impressive glass wine case dividing the room—certainly a different vibe from spots like trendy Doya in Wynwood and bohemian Mandolin in Design District.

TUR’s not stuffy, though: Friendly waitstaff, plenty of live greenery, outdoor seating and a massive open kitchen ensure the space feels intimate and welcoming.

With premium options like caviar service and multi-course cocktail and culinary pairing menus, TUR may not be as outwardly eclectic as some of its contemporaries, but it nonetheless makes a fine spot for a festive celebration or romantic date night in Coral Gables.