Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Showfields
Photograph: Courtesy Showfields/BFA

Where to go shopping in Miami Beach

Looking to go shopping in Miami Beach? Stay in style with these stores, boutiques and shopping destinations.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

A little-known fact about Miami Beach: it’s actually a great place to shop. Retail runs the gamut from trendy boutiques with resort wear staples (because we are in the tropics, after all) to multi-story luxury experiences inside Art Deco gems that expand the horizons of your style and closet. Lincoln Road brings you a mile’s worth of retail heavy hitters, while Sunset Harbor is a wonderful and relaxing concentration of locally owned shops. And sprinkled along Collins Avenue are the kinds of stores that draw you to South Beach as much as the sand or the Miami beaches might. Leave some room in your suitcase and prepare to upgrade your closet. Here’s where to go for the best shopping in Miami Beach.

Shopping in Miami Beach

Lincoln Road Mall
Photograph: Time Out/Wei Shi

1. Lincoln Road Mall

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Mid-Beach

South Beach’s iconic pedestrian mall has around 200 restaurants, cafes, art galleries, performance venues and shops, including big-name retailers you know and love like Zara, Anthropology, Intermix, CB2, Apple and even Macy’s. It also touts experiential retail, like a best-in-class Nike Store with running, soccer and basketball trial zones as well as an H&M flagship housed in the restored and historic Lincoln Theater. And best of all, when you get hungry, you can just pop into Time Out Market to try out some of Miami’s most essential restaurants all in one place.

But there’s more to this thoroughfare than you might think. Since launching its pop-up program, Lincoln Road has been able to give up and coming local brands, eateries, artists a chance to shine with short-term leases, while also letting global brands like Shein and Air Kiy test the waters in Miami. Other big draws to Lincoln Road are its open-air markets in the fall and winter, like the much-beloved Friends of Lincoln Road Antique and Collectibles Market, where you can score amazing vintage home goods at a variety of price points, and the SOBEWFF Artisan Market, which features an evolving roster of some of Miami’s best bites.

Read more
Showfields Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Showfields/BFA

2. Showfields Miami

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • South Beach

Come one, come all to Showfields, “The Most Interesting Store in the World!” As the tagline suggests, this is a place of discovery and wonder where commerce and creativity co-exist. Located on Lincoln Road, Showfields prides itself on bringing together mission-driven, innovative and unconventional brands, artists and communities, and provides them with the space to build out their wildest retail fantasies. Fashion, art, beauty, self-care, home, food, beverage—you can find it all here and if you have questions, the in-store “storytellers” can expertly guide you through every shop-in-shop, product and site-specific installation.

Read more
Advertising
The Webster
Photograph: Courtesy The Webster

3. The Webster

  • Shopping
  • Designer
  • South Beach

Your average passersby might zoom right past The Webster and write it off as another Art Deco boutique hotel, but the global fashion set knows better. This three-story luxury retailer is a place of style lore, or shall we say Laure, as everything inside has been meticulously curated by Laure Heriard Dubreuil, who has played a notable role in making Miami the fashionable force it is today.

Laure has wielded her fashion influence to bring the city’s most fashionable men and women exclusive selections (and Webster-specific collaborations) from household names like Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and more, and doesn’t shy away from introducing more experimental luxury labels like Vetements, Jacquemus, Mugler and Paco Rabanne. Explore the space from bottom to top, and whether you leave with something or not, you’re bound to bring home with you an air of inspiration.

Read more

4. Kith Miami

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Beach

To anyone who perks up at the sound of the word “drop,” Kith needs no introduction. Founder Ronnie Fieg is the king who keeps on giving, and we, the mere mortals, are just waiting for his next release. Kith has collaborated with basically every brand and franchise that’s ever existed: Nike, New Balance, The Simpsons, BMW, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Chamber Orchestra of New York—really, we’re going to need another page for this.

Kith now has seven locations worldwide, but its Miami store was its first outside of New York City. The Snarkitecture-designed space feels like the sneakerhead holy grail that it is, with terrazzo-paneled walls and a glorious archway adorned with 500 cast Jordan V sneakers. The showroom is filled with limited-edition apparel and footwear for men, women and kids, including Kith’s in-house label. Oh, and if all this shopping has made you hungry, just pop into Kith Treats for a selection of all the cereal you grew up with, expertly curated by some of Kith’s most high-profile friends.

Read more
Advertising

5. CURIO at Faena Bazaar

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Miami Beach

In true Faena fashion, Curio at Faena Bazaar is enshrouded in eclecticism, drama and above all else, glamor. It comprises the most statement-making selections from emerging and established brands, including Silvia Tcherrassi, Brandon Maxwell, Etro, Carolina K, Zimmermann, Adriana Degreas and more. Curio boasts an extensive and selective designer eyewear department, a shoe salon with wow-worthy styles, and a menswear section with a fine lineup of swim trunks, linen pants, soft tees and designer denim. There’s also a beauty treatment area where you can get full salon services, from lashes to hair cuts. Talk about one-stop-shopping!

And as with all things Faena, there’s more to explore. The space hosts rotating exhibitions, weekend pop-up shops and unique product installations, all to ensure that your shopping trip is filled with wonder and inspiration. They’ve welcomed in two vintage dealers: Casa Casa for authentic vintage furniture and one-of-one art and sculptures, as well as Morphew Vintage, beloved by celebrity stylists and their clients including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Madonna to name a few.

Read more
Frankie.
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Frankie.

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

If you liked it on Instagram then you’ll find it at Frankie. This tiny but mighty Sunset Harbor shop is a must for Miami’s fashionable females who swear by contemporary labels like Staud, Cult Gaia, Nanushka and Jonathan Simkhai. This is also a great boutique for trendy jewelry, hats, shoes, handbags and other accessories, so if you’ve got somewhere to go and nothing to wear, this is the spot that’ll earn you all the “oohs” and “ahhs” you could ever want.

Read more
Advertising

7. Beach Boutique

Beach Boutique is a little slice of Steel Magnolias right in Sunset Harbor, perfect for the girl who craves a closet filled with femininity. For over a decade, this two-story boutique has been one of South Beach’s best-kept secrets and owner Patricia Costa prides herself on delivering an exceptionally personalized, delightful experience for all clients, including curating head-to-toe looks and writing every thank you card.

On the first floor, you’ll find contemporary labels like Rachel Comey, Nili Lotan and Ulla Johnson. The second floor is more like a private salon, where you can peruse ladylike party looks from brands such as Bernadette Antwerp and Galvan London. For Costa, everything inside needs to feel soft to the body, whether it’s a wispy piece of lingerie, billowy floral cotton dress or a cashmere number from Beach Boutique’s own private collection. If your Pinterest board is dotted with scenes of the English Countryside and Palm Beach prints, make your way over to this charming boutique.

Read more
Market
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Market

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Market is the store you come to when you’re looking to build your staple wardrobe of naturals, whites, blacks and grays in styles that will never really go out of style. Consider this your place for basics and old-faithfuls, like tees so soft you’ll wear them all day and pants so comfy you’ll buy two pairs just in case. The store’s eponymous in-house label is loved by locals for casual, affordable and weekend-ready tops and dresses. Add these and a pair of AGolde jeans to your shopping bag for your next go-to look.

Read more
Advertising

9. Sunset Clothing Co.

You live in Miami, but you want to dress as if you lived in New York or L.A. Consider Sunset Clothing Co. your own personal goldmine to nail that lived-in, laid-back look perfected by other cities. Expand your inventory of everyday essentials with button-downs from Eileen & Frank, luxe denim from Mother, Moussey or Amo, Cotton Citizen tees and elevated basics from Parisian brand Hartford. Whatever you buy from here will never go out of style, so when you’re ready to build that capsule wardrobe (or you just need a new pair of jeans), make this your first stop.

Read more
Big Drop NYC
Photograph: Unsplash/Annie Theby

10. Big Drop NYC

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Beach

Big Drop is the New York cool boutique for women who crave of-the-moment styles and accessories. Located just outside 1 Hotel South Beach, you’ll find brands like AGolde, Alexis, Retrofête and PatBo. Sort through racks and folded piles of everything from beachwear to out-on-the-town outfits that’ll take you wherever the night leads.

Read more
Advertising

11. Jessie Boutique

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Ready to hit the town? Not without a visit to Jessie Boutique first! Located just off of Lincoln Road on Alton Road is a store filled with the who’s who of contemporary labels: Alice & Olivia, Ulla Johnson, Faithful The Brand, Iro, Love Shack Fancy, Rococo Sand and so, so, so much more. It’s basically your one-stop for a thoroughly Miami ensemble: swimwear, coverups, going-out dresses and tops, accessories and shoes. Prepare to hit the beach–or the bar–in style.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.