South Beach’s iconic pedestrian mall has around 200 restaurants, cafes, art galleries, performance venues and shops, including big-name retailers you know and love like Zara, Anthropology, Intermix, CB2, Apple and even Macy’s. It also touts experiential retail, like a best-in-class Nike Store with running, soccer and basketball trial zones as well as an H&M flagship housed in the restored and historic Lincoln Theater. And best of all, when you get hungry, you can just pop into Time Out Market to try out some of Miami’s most essential restaurants all in one place.

But there’s more to this thoroughfare than you might think. Since launching its pop-up program, Lincoln Road has been able to give up and coming local brands, eateries, artists a chance to shine with short-term leases, while also letting global brands like Shein and Air Kiy test the waters in Miami. Other big draws to Lincoln Road are its open-air markets in the fall and winter, like the much-beloved Friends of Lincoln Road Antique and Collectibles Market, where you can score amazing vintage home goods at a variety of price points, and the SOBEWFF Artisan Market, which features an evolving roster of some of Miami’s best bites.