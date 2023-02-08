Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Floom, Houston, press 2019
Photograph: Courtesy Floom

The 10 best flower delivery services in Miami

Show someone you love them with beautiful blooms, thanks to these online florists in Miami

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

Gifting flowers is great whatever the occasion, but really show someone you love them by gifting a beautiful bouquet. Yeah, it might be cheesy, but they'll love you for it. And the best part? You can do it all with a few clicks of a button and your card details, you don't even have to leave the house. Sounds like a win-win situation to us. 

We’ve put together our favorite Miami florist delivery services, from local and independent to large, beautifully arranged blooms to gift your loved ones. Whoever you're saying 'I love you' to, say it with some flowers delivered straight to their doorstep. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Flower Delivery Services in Miami

Ode à la Rose
Ode à la Rose

1. Ode à la Rose

Ode à la Rose delivers same-day to NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C.—and next-day delivery to places like Las Vegas, Portland, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin and more. Louis and Olivier, from France, founded the company when they moved to NYC but found that they weren’t falling in love with the flowers available in NYC. Their flowers come straight from the best eco-friendly farms in Ecuador, Colombia and the Netherlands to make the long-lasting impression you deserve.

Order now
The Bouqs
Bouqs

2. The Bouqs

This florist, established in 2012, has a focus on caring about people, the planet and the process of growing flowers. They believe in farm-direct, transparent sourcing, which means partnering with farmers who use sustainable growing practices like minimizing waste and recycling water. The end result is flowers that stay fresher for much longer. So you can say goodbye to sad-looking flowers that don’t last a day! Founders John Tabis and Juan Pablo Montufar have got you covered.

Order now
Advertising
Floom
Floom

3. Floom

Founded in February 2016, this online flower delivery service changed the game when it comes to the breadth of selection. This international brand brings together gorgeous blooms from the best florists near you, and you can narrow your selection by your favorite flowers, or even colors. Whether you want to say congratulations, happy birthday or just because, Floom is there for you. Same-day flower delivery is available at Floom before 1pm, or order next-day delivery before 11.59pm.

Order now
Urban Stems
Urban Stems

4. Urban Stems

Tired of unreliable delivery? Well, fear not. Urban Stems prides itself on ultra-fast delivery. They offer next-day delivery for Miami, which means making someone’s day better is easier than ever before. Your flowers will always be delivered by courier or truck, which means the end result is always a gift that was carefully prepped and not squashed or crushed! Urban Stems’ blooms are also sourced responsibly and sustainably, working with Rainforest Alliance certified farms and investing in the people who work there.

Order now
Advertising
ProFlowers
ProFlowers

5. ProFlowers

With ProFlowers, you’ll get guaranteed freshness delivered to your or your loved one’s home in Florida. That’s their promise to you. In fact, they have a seven-day fresh flower guarantee and a 14-day lush plant guarantee for long-lasting good times. In terms of choice, you can buy blooms with bold colors in beautiful hues of yellow, pink, red and more. They also sell other gifts like cookies, chocolate-coated strawberries, charcuterie, cheese and beverages, to make whoever you’re gifting extra happy. 

Order now
Rose Coloured Floral
Photograph: Rose Coloured Floral

6. Rose Coloured Floral

Sara Darling founded Rose Coloured in 2017, with a background in art history and over ten years of experience in event coordination, working with several prominent Miami arts organizations, including ICA Miami, de la Cruz Collection and EXILE Books. Ordering from Rose Coloured means guaranteed floral design for special events and everyday occasions, too. As well as beautiful flowers, Rose Coloured Floral also sells home decor, paper goods, jewelry and ceramics from other vendors.

Order now
Advertising
Luxury Flowers Miami
Luxury Flowers Miami

7. Luxury Flowers Miami

If you’re looking to spend that little bit extra on flowers that will really impress your loved one, look no further than Luxury Flower Miami. From cala lilies to tulips and sunflowers – oh and of course, roses, which you can never go wrong with. Prices vary but two dozen roses with a vase will set you back $155, well worth it for that special person. They also make it a slight bit easier for you to browse the site, with designated sections for flowers worth, under $200, $201-$350, $351-$500, and over $501. They offer same-day delivery in Miami, just make sure you order before 3:30pm to avoid disappointment!

Order now
House of Lilac
House of Lilac

8. House of Lilac

Specializing in custom arrangements and flower subscription programs (both fresh and dried), House of Lilac prides itself on premium blooms that will make your special loved one say “wow.” Founder Melanie Fernandez discovered her passion for flowers after spending time curating small-batch gift products, which then evolved into sourcing and styling fresh and beautiful flowers that customers across Miami deserve. They take same-day delivery orders until midday and hand-deliver their flowers and gifts locally in Miami every day except Sunday. They have a great variety of unique flowers too, that you might not find at other florists. Think quicksand roses and colorful dahlias.

Order now
Advertising
From You Flowers
From you flowers

9. From You Flowers

From You Flowers offer a unique selection of pretty blooms. If you’re overwhelmed with all the options (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us!), they have a handy feature that breaks down the flowers by occasion and feeling. Maybe you have a friend you desperately need to apologize to—they have an "I’m Sorry” section for that. Or maybe, a family friend is going back to school soon and you want to give them some motivation—they have a “Back To School” section for that. They even have flowers that would work great for Labor Day.

Order now
Flower Power Miami
Flower power mia

10. Flower Power Miami

Small, family-run business Flower Power Miami has a team of talented designers (also known as Las Tias!) that will craft you beautiful flowers no matter what. These blooms are sourced directly from Ecuador, Colombia and Europe, and they curate floral art in wooden boxes and Parisian-style bouquets. Their flowers are divided into three sections: Bouqs (bouquet-style arrangements), Forevas (preserved roses that will last you over a year) and the OGs (the fresh cuts for those of you who love fresh flowers). 

Order now
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!