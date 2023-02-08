1. Ode à la Rose
Ode à la Rose delivers same-day to NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C.—and next-day delivery to places like Las Vegas, Portland, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin and more. Louis and Olivier, from France, founded the company when they moved to NYC but found that they weren’t falling in love with the flowers available in NYC. Their flowers come straight from the best eco-friendly farms in Ecuador, Colombia and the Netherlands to make the long-lasting impression you deserve.