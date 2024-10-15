From February to October, Chase Stadium plays host to Major League Soccer's regular season, during which our home team, Inter Miami CF, reigns supreme. The shiny, new Fort Lauderdale stadium is where Inter Miami CF (along with its prized player and likely future co-owner, Leo Messi) plays and trains—that is until the much larger and more elaborate Miami Freedom Park facility opens in 2026.

Until then, fans can enjoy more intimate, up-close views of all the fútbol action at this 34-acre, centralized facility that includes the 19,100-capacity stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields where the MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and a youth academy also practice and play. A match here is pretty electric, as fans of all ages from all over South Florida swarm the pitch, a lively drumline keeps the beat going in the stands and fireworks light up the sky after every Miami goal.

When it comes to guest amenities at Chase Stadium, there are 18 cashless concession stands, two grab-and-go markets and 12 portable carts located throughout the stadium serving a variety of food and drinks. Highlights from local vendors include Smorgasburg, Coyo Taco, Fuku, Quimera, Doggi’s Arepa Bar, Poke OG, The Empanadas and Freddo Gelato. The enclosed Fan Zone also features rotating food trucks and vendors plus gelato, ice cream, popcorn and cocktail bars.

Packaged and draft beer is available on the concourse at the Heineken Supporters Bar, while The Ketel One Bar (located on the first floor of the NW Club Bar), serves premium drinks like espresso martinis and a selection of other premium Ketel One Vodka cocktails. The stadium also recently introduced wine bars as part of its high-end offerings, including selections by Trapiche in the NW Club and Midfield Club.