We unearthed the most Instagrammable places in Miami to guarantee the likes start rolling in

Looking for some—dare we say—Insta-ration? You’re in luck because we’ve found the most Instagrammable places in Miami sure to take your feed to the next level. These are the spots locals are proud to snap and share, the kind of #welivewhereyouvacation fodder that makes tourists flock to Miami’s best beaches, vibrant neighborhoods like Wynwood and Little Havana, our many glittering swimming pools and more 305 essentials that are sure to rack up the likes.

Psst: The 1 has four different pools, but you’ll want to go for the rooftop one with an oceanfront view.

Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College

Piña colada at Sweet Liberty

Cuban cafecito at La Carreta

Cocktail at Casa Florida

The Coppertone girl sign

Psst: The poor Coppertone girl was partially decapitated by Hurricane Irma. Fortunately, she’s since been reunited with the upper third of her noggin. (7300 Biscayne Blvd)

Welcome to Miami Beach sign

Psst: Make sure to have a passenger snap this, as there is no parking on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, and the stop-and-go traffic requires your attention. (Heading east on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, near Alton Rd)

Colony Hotel

Psst: One of the oldest Art Deco hotels in South Beach, the Colony appears in Scarface and episodes of Dexter.

Vizcaya’s spiral staircase

Bowling at Basement

Calle Ocho rooster sculptures

Psst: Keep your eyes peeled for these colorful cocks, randomly situated every couple of blocks, when strolling down Calle Ocho. Though originally a flock of 80 in 2002, only a handful of these commissioned statues remain. (Calle Ocho at various locations)

Mana Wynwood’s rooftop poem

Psst: This poem, written by student Nieema Marshall at Orchard Villa Elementary School, was painted on the roof of Mana Wynwood during the 2016 O, Miami Poetry Festival. Sadly, you’ll need a drone to capture it.

Miami Beach lifeguard tower

Obligatory beach view

Palm trees in the breeze

Psst: The milkshake shop’s interior is an exact replica of owner Matt Kuscher’s childhood home. Thirsty? The washing machine is loaded with cans of PBR.