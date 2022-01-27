Looking for some—dare we say—Insta-ration? You’re in luck because we’ve found the most Instagrammable places in Miami sure to take your feed to the next level. These are the spots locals are proud to snap and share, the kind of #welivewhereyouvacation fodder that makes tourists flock to Miami’s best beaches, vibrant neighborhoods like Wynwood and Little Havana, our many glittering swimming pools and more 305 essentials that are sure to rack up the likes.
1 Hotel South Beach
Psst: The 1 has four different pools, but you’ll want to go for the rooftop one with an oceanfront view.
The Villa Casa Casuarina
Biltmore Hotel
Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College
Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Piña colada at Sweet Liberty
Cuban cafecito at La Carreta
Cocktail at Casa Florida
The Coppertone girl sign
Psst: The poor Coppertone girl was partially decapitated by Hurricane Irma. Fortunately, she’s since been reunited with the upper third of her noggin. (7300 Biscayne Blvd)
Welcome to Miami Beach sign
Psst: Make sure to have a passenger snap this, as there is no parking on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, and the stop-and-go traffic requires your attention. (Heading east on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, near Alton Rd)
Colony Hotel
Psst: One of the oldest Art Deco hotels in South Beach, the Colony appears in Scarface and episodes of Dexter.
Tower Theater
Vizcaya’s spiral staircase
Bowling at Basement
Calle Ocho rooster sculptures
Psst: Keep your eyes peeled for these colorful cocks, randomly situated every couple of blocks, when strolling down Calle Ocho. Though originally a flock of 80 in 2002, only a handful of these commissioned statues remain. (Calle Ocho at various locations)
Mana Wynwood’s rooftop poem
Psst: This poem, written by student Nieema Marshall at Orchard Villa Elementary School, was painted on the roof of Mana Wynwood during the 2016 O, Miami Poetry Festival. Sadly, you’ll need a drone to capture it.
The Barnacle Historic State Park
Miami Beach lifeguard tower
Obligatory beach view
Palm trees in the breeze
South Pointe Park
Vicky’s House
Psst: The milkshake shop’s interior is an exact replica of owner Matt Kuscher’s childhood home. Thirsty? The washing machine is loaded with cans of PBR.
The Salty Donut
