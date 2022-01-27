Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
South Pointe Park
Photograph: @patch_06

The 23 most Instagrammable places in Miami

We unearthed the most Instagrammable places in Miami to guarantee the likes start rolling in

Virginia Gil
Written by
Time Out Miami editors
&
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Looking for some—dare we say—Insta-ration? You’re in luck because we’ve found the most Instagrammable places in Miami sure to take your feed to the next level. These are the spots locals are proud to snap and share, the kind of #welivewhereyouvacation fodder that makes tourists flock to Miami’s best beaches, vibrant neighborhoods like Wynwood and Little Havana, our many glittering swimming pools and more 305 essentials that are sure to rack up the likes.

1 Hotel South Beach

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eve Gural (@evesthatgural) on

Psst: The 1 has four different pools, but you’ll want to go for the rooftop one with an oceanfront view. 

The Villa Casa Casuarina

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenelle | Hamilton | Lifestyle (@nellecreations) on

Biltmore Hotel

Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College

Standard Spa, Miami Beach

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tiny Canal Cottage® (@whitneyleighmorris) on

Piña colada at Sweet Liberty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara🥂 (@forkingaroundfl) on

Cuban cafecito at La Carreta

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cafecito | Colada | Cortadito (@cafecitoculture) on

Cocktail at Casa Florida

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CASA FLORIDA (@casafloridamiami) on

 The Coppertone girl sign

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan (@el_danrios) on

Psst: The poor Coppertone girl was partially decapitated by Hurricane Irma. Fortunately, she’s since been reunited with the upper third of her noggin. (7300 Biscayne Blvd)

Welcome to Miami Beach sign

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Martin M. (@martindiem) on

Psst: Make sure to have a passenger snap this, as there is no parking on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, and the stop-and-go traffic requires your attention. (Heading east on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, near Alton Rd)

Colony Hotel

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mijoo Kim Studio (@mijookim_studio) on

Psst: One of the oldest Art Deco hotels in South Beach, the Colony appears in Scarface and episodes of Dexter

Tower Theater

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @vvisionaryyy on

Vizcaya’s spiral staircase

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Brodeur (@elizabethbrod) on

Bowling at Basement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mau (@maurypino) on

Calle Ocho rooster sculptures

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jonathan Ady (@studioei8htzero) on

Psst: Keep your eyes peeled for these colorful cocks, randomly situated every couple of blocks, when strolling down Calle Ocho. Though originally a flock of 80 in 2002, only a handful of these commissioned statues remain. (Calle Ocho at various locations)

Mana Wynwood’s rooftop poem

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by randyburman (@randyburman) on

Psst: This poem, written by student Nieema Marshall at Orchard Villa Elementary School, was painted on the roof of Mana Wynwood during the 2016 O, Miami Poetry Festival. Sadly, you’ll need a drone to capture it.

The Barnacle Historic State Park

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luis (@luisgfalcon) on

Miami Beach lifeguard tower

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Tettamanti (@mariatettamanti) on

Obligatory beach view 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Suhail K♉️🇸🇦🇹🇷🇯🇵 (@shaggy23) on

Palm trees in the breeze 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙰𝚖𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊 (@amalia_la_rocca) on

South Pointe Park

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patrick (@patch_06)

Vicky’s House

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alexandra Martin ✈️ (@upcloseandtravel) on

Psst: The milkshake shop’s interior is an exact replica of owner Matt Kuscher’s childhood home. Thirsty? The washing machine is loaded with cans of PBR.

The Salty Donut

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paulina + Andre (@happyplacefood) on

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.