Illuminated pool at nigh time surrounded by row of deck chairs and palm trees
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Miami Beach EDITION

13 best luxury hotels in Miami

Experience a world-class vacation in the Magic City when you book one of the best luxury hotels in Miami

Virginia Gil
Jennifer Banful
Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributor
Jennifer Banful
If you’re through with Miami Airbnbs and you’ve worked your way down the list of best Miami hotels, the next logical move for accommodations for your upcoming vacation is a luxury hotel in Miami. Are they pricey? Sure. Is it worth the splurge for the perks and amenities alone? Absolutely. Luxury Miami hotels afford guests more than high-end digs, like round-the-clock concierge service and waterfront views you won’t experience elsewhere. Ready to blow a wad on the upscale room of your dreams? These luxury hotels in Miami are the ultimate treat for locals and tourists alike.

Updated in March 2024: We regularly update this list to reflect the newest and trendiest stays on Miami's shores, which is why we've added two new hotels to our list, one with a pool with ocean views and a hammam spa, while the other has practically a luxury resort, offering a wealth of luxury amenities. 

Best luxury hotels in Miami

Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Photograph: George Apostolidis

1. Mandarin Oriental, Miami

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

Close enough to the Downtown action yet slightly removed from the chaos to feel like an island retreat, the Mandarin Oriental is popular with celebrities and Miami’s well-heeled crowds. While you’re here book a massage at the hotel’s world-class spa and reserve a waterfront table at La Mar, the celebrated Peruvian restaurant from chef Gastón Acurio – and you’ll have done your stay at the Mandarin right.

Where is it? In the centre of Brickell, a vibrant neighbourhood that’s quickly morphed from a financial district to an entertainment hub. 

Which room? Request a room with a balcony (which is mostly all on the property) to enjoy the sunset from one of the city’s best vantage points.

Time Out tip: MO Bar + Lounge doesn’t get as much as attention as La Mar, but is a wonderful place for a nightcap. Sip a craft cocktail while listening to live music. 

Read review
Check prices
St. Regis Bal Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jimmy Baikovicius

2. St. Regis Bal Harbour

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Bal Harbour
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

St. Regis hotels are synonymous with stellar service and plush accommodations. In Bal Harbour, every single room of the five-star hotel – from the junior suite to the grand palace suite, which sleeps 12 – boasts beachfront views. If the sound of crashing waves down below isn’t soothing enough, relax on a lounger at one of two infinity pools or book a massage at the property’s Remède Spa. We’re fans of the St. Regis’ concierge team, whose savvy staff handle everything from getting your spot on a Miami tour and making dinner reservations to walking your dog.

Where is it? In Bal Harbour, an upscale neighbourhood in Miami with lots of high-end restaurants and shops. 

Which room? The Deluxe rooms are winners with ocean views and king-size beds. 

Time Out tip: Spend your free time making use of a myriad of amenities, like daily bicycle rentals, fitness classes and a soak in the sauna.

Read review
Check prices
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

Crimson walls, gilded accents and priceless artwork from artists like Damien Hirst all form part of this palatial fever dream. There’s also a 22,000-square-foot spa that offers shaman-developed body-healing rituals, plus a restaurant from Argentina’s most recognized chef, Francis Mallmann. 

Where is it? At Mid Beach which is considerably quieter than nearby South Beach. 

Which room? Book an ocean view room for sweet scenes from your bed. 

Time Out tip: Check out the hotel’s nightlife where the 150-seat Faena Follies theatre puts on cabaret shows, concerts by big-name acts and musical performances. 

Read review
Check prices
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Clynnpete

4. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Key Biscayne
  • price 3 of 4
  • Recommended

Chances are that one you’re checked in, you’ll never have a reason to leave the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s massive waterfront compound. Find ways to break a sweat – tennis, golf, sailing – and areas to chill out and relax, like one of two pools or the fancy on-site spa, within walking distance. You’ll want to have all your meals at LightKeeper’s, just steps from the water, it serves a quality brunch and offers a killer weekday happy hour.

Where is it? On Key Biscayne, a small city-island adjacent to Brickell and Coconut Grove with plenty of shopping and restaurant options. 

Which room? Book a bay room or an ocean front for the best views. 

Time Out tip: Don’t miss brunch at Rusty Pelican for excellent views and service. 

Read review
Check prices
Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy the Biltmore

5. Biltmore Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

Bride and grooms love it for its gorgeous Spanish Colonial architecture (can you think of a prettier backdrop?) and locals praise it for its collection of upscale restaurants, while guests adore the historic property for its posh elegance and reverence to classic Coral Gables. After all, it was built by the city’s founder, George Merrick, in the 1920s. Though it is within a short drive of several major Miami attractions, make time to stay put and hang out by the glamorous pool or putt around on an 18-hole championship golf course.

Where is it? Deep in suburban Coral Gables, a 20-minute drive from Little Havana. 

Which room? The superior rooms have lovely pool or city views and luxurious Egyptian cotton bedding. 

Time Out tip: Treat yourself to one of the sumptuous Sunday brunches. Think flowing Champagne, oysters and more. 

Read review
Check prices
The Setai
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

6. The Setai

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

What do JAY-Z, Scott Disick and Madonna have in common? They’ve all laid their collective heads to rest on the Setai’s luxurious linens, hid from the paparazzi at one of three heated, infinity pools and possibly escaped to the hotel’s Parisian spa. The Setai’s a veritable celebrity playground that’s also welcoming of mere mortals in search of an upscale retreat. 

Where is it? In the heart of South Beach: restaurants, nightclubs and bars are just steps away.

Which room? We love the Art Deco suites, which are full of atmosphere with teak wood walls and mood lighting. 

Time Out tip: While you’re in the area pay a visit to The Bass, Miami Beach’s premier space for contemporary art. 

Read review
Check prices
1 Hotel and Homes South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel

7. 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4
  • Recommended

The nature-inspired interiors of the sweet-smelling 1 (you can purchase the hotel’s signature scented candle in the lobby) instantly put you at ease – a tall order for a property that’s flanked by condos and boasts numerous restaurants, a rowdy rooftop bar and pool and a member’s club.

Where is it? Just a five-minute drive from the nightlife and dining of South Beach city centre.

Which room? For a true VIP experience, book one of the 1’s Retreat Collection suites, which includes a butler (dubbed a personal guru) and access to exclusive amenities.

Time Out tip: Visit the stylish rooftop pool and bar which hosts one of the city’s best rooftop parties, lasting way into the wee hours.  

Read review
Check prices
Diplomat Beach Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Diplomat Beach Resort

8. Diplomat Beach Resort

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • price 3 of 4
  • Recommended

Though not technically in Miami proper, the restored Diplomat deserves a jump over the county line. The Fontainebleau of the north, the resort boasts top restaurants like Point Royal by Geoffrey Zakarian, a buzzy lobby bar (this one pays tribute to old-world cocktails), a karaoke lounge for after hours and plenty of Trina Turk-designed cabanas to relax in poolside.

Where is it? This sprawling, luxurious resort dominates Hollywood South Central Beach.

Which room? The suites are larger than most people’s apartments and feature full living rooms and wrap-around balconies for lounging.

Time Out tip: Whether you want to jet ski, kayak, paddleboard or banana boat you can arrange it here. Don’t forget to take up the complimentary one-hour kayak or paddle board rental every day during your stay.

Read review
Check prices
The Betsy
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

9. The Betsy

Old-school glamour oozes from this luxury beachfront hotel, which occupies a pretty spot on Miami’s famous Ocean Drive. From the elegant lobby filled with orchids and original art, to the alfresco pools with inviting cabanas and the on-site library, every attention to detail has been carefully thought through. Each of the rooms is filled with glossy hardwood floors, marble bathrooms and classic touches. Visit the on-site steakhouse for classic American dishes and enjoy the 360-degree views from the rooftop infinity pool. 

Where is it? On the iconic Ocean Drive with direct access to South Beach. 

Which room? We love the light, bright Betsy balcony rooms with private terraces overlooking the sea. 

Time Out tip: Make the most out of the beach in front of you with Betsy’s personalised beach service that includes private sun beds, towels, water sports and an attendant service. You can also order your own personalised picnic.  

Read more
Book now
Loews Miami Beach Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

10. Loews Miami Beach Resort

Miami’s Art Deco district is home to some eye-catching architecture and this beachfront resort is one of the best looking of the lot. All white curves and elegant towers, the Loews building is home to gleaming wood-clad lobbies, a palm tree-lined pool with luxury beach cabanas, a spa and fitness centre and no less than five restaurants and lounges. Each of the 790 rooms is full of classic white linens, clean minimalist decor and little 1930s touches. And if you want to look as glamorous as your surroundings, hit up the salon which offers hair styling and make-up. 

Where is it? On the Miami beachfront, a few minutes walk from the botanical gardens and the beautiful Art Deco district. 

Which room? Book an oceanfront room with a balcony for sweet views of the famous beach. 

Time Out tip: Take full advantage of that golden stretch of sand by booking a private beach-side cabana, or booking a kayak, parasail, boogie board or complimentary banana boat ride. 

Read more
Book now
Urbanica Fifth
Photograph: Courtesy Booking.com

11. Urbanica Fifth

A new addition to the Miami beachfront district, this modern hotel is all about urban elegance, with bold murals surrounding the glamorous rooftop pool, an onsite steakhouse by Fernando Trocca and an Italian restaurant serving classic pizza and pasta, shady terraces and swanky cocktail bars. All the rooms are full of earthy textures and bright white linens giving a cosy but minimal feel. Plus, it offers guests beach activities and free bike hire to make the most of their stay. 

Where is it? In the South Of Fifth neighbourhood of Miami Beach, just a five-minute walk from the seafront. 

Which room? You can’t go wrong with a standard room which has sweeping city views, ample desk space and a luxury king-size bed. 

Time Out tip: Look out for live DJs every Friday and Saturday night and take advantage of cocktail happy hour in the Orilla Bar & Grill Monday to Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm. 

Read more
Book now
Hotel Victor South Beach
Courtesy: Booking.com

12. Hotel Victor South Beach

There's just something about ocean views that has an instant restorative effect. Well, that, and the gorgeous Miami sun. Here at Victor South Beach, you can count on light-filled rooms with elegant, clean interiors with earthy tones that'll make you feel like you've been whisked away to the tropics. Melt the stress away at the hammam spa, or discover your bliss with a view laps around the pool overlooking the Atlantic. 

Where is it? Ocean Drive, Miami Beach with views overlooking the Atlantic. 

Which room? Most guests go for the superior king room, but if you want to push the boat out a little (A LOT), the King Suite with a Balcony is the way to go. 

Time Out tip: When You're headed to the beach, grab a complimentary beach towel and deck chair from reception. 

Check prices
The Miami Beach EDITION
Courtesy: Booking.com

13. The Miami Beach EDITION

Where to begin with this one? Miami Beach Edition literally has it all. Its modern luxury rooms complete with ocean/city views are the entré to all of the exquisite happenings on offer here at the hotel. We're talking all the stops: an on-site ice skating rink, two outdoor pools, a spa, an outdoor movie theatre, Lobby Bar, nightclub, and way more, but we guess you'll have to come see for yourself. 

Where is it? Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. 

Which room? Oceanview King all the way. 

Time Out tip: For the perfect romantic day, we'd head to the pool, followed by a couples massage, before exploring the Art Deco District, and heading back for a cute outdoor movie night spent cuddling up in the hammock.

Check prices
Looking for more affordable accommodations?

