13 best luxury hotels in Miami

Close enough to the Downtown action yet slightly removed from the chaos to feel like an island retreat, the Mandarin Oriental is popular with celebrities and Miami’s well-heeled crowds. While you’re here book a massage at the hotel’s world-class spa and reserve a waterfront table at La Mar, the celebrated Peruvian restaurant from chef Gastón Acurio – and you’ll have done your stay at the Mandarin right.
Where is it? In the centre of Brickell, a vibrant neighbourhood that’s quickly morphed from a financial district to an entertainment hub.
Which room? Request a room with a balcony (which is mostly all on the property) to enjoy the sunset from one of the city’s best vantage points.
Time Out tip: MO Bar + Lounge doesn’t get as much as attention as La Mar, but is a wonderful place for a nightcap. Sip a craft cocktail while listening to live music.