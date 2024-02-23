Miami
Jet skis Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best places to jet ski in Miami and where to rent them

We’ve scoped out all the best spots to enjoy Miami’s unofficial pastime.

Jesse Scott
Written by
Jesse Scott
Contrary to what any rap or reggaeton music video might have you believe, life’s not all about flexing on a megayacht around here. In Miami, we get down with watercraft in all their forms. On the beach, in the bay and dotting the canal and river-crossed landscapes in between, you can find rental options aplenty spanning everything from pontoons and Miami boat tours to those delightfully zippy jet skis. 

That’s why you’re here: On the jet ski front, we’ve vetted some primo locales for zooming through Miami’s glistening waters, as well as go-to companies for ensuring the rental process goes smoothly. When your next Miami jet ski adventure calls, here’s who to turn to and where to go for an amazing time on the water.

How much are jet ski rentals in Miami?

Rentals typically run from $130 to $180 per hour for free-ranging rides. Gas and taxes are more often than not included in this price, but make sure to double-check before signing on the dotted line.

Guided tours are $20 to $50 more per hour. The Miami norm for jet ski rentals is by the hour or two-hour increments. You must be 18 years old to rent a jet ski and, by law, 14 or older to operate one. Also required by law, riders must wear a non-inflatable personal flotation device and jet skis may not be operated a half-hour before sunrise or after sunset.

Where to jet ski in Miami

Biscyane Bay
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Biscyane Bay

It’s a big ol’ mass of water, y’all. To be exact, it’s 429 square miles. There are four different Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation-sanctioned spots where folks can launch personal watercraft and kick off their bay adventure: Crandon Marina, Matheson Hammock Marina, Black Point Park, and Herbert Hoover Marina

The drop fee is typically $15. Highlights while navigating the bay are Stiltsville (the eerie group of wood stilt houses hovering in the water) and Biscayne National Park, where you’ll see wading birds and red-throated loons coast by.

Haulover Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Haulover Park

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Miami

The shallow waters of the Haulover sandbar provide the ideal vibes for scooting around on a jet ski, parking and making friends. Plus, the Intracoastal is just north, and Biscayne Bay is minutes south for higher-speed outings. 

The boat ramps for dropping are open at Haulover Park daily from 6am to 10pm and parking onsite is $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. 

Time Out tip: On weekends, you may spot a floating food boat or two, like Aquatic Flavors. Don’t be bashful when hunger beckons.

Government Cut
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Government Cut

Taking the crown for one of the most unique places to jet ski is this channel wedged between Miami Beach’s southern tip, the ultra-lux Fisher Island and the cruise ship mecca of Dodge Island. Your best bet for a jet ski drop is at Miami Beach Marina or you can rent a watercraft from nearby BouYah Watersports. Beyond zipping past party boats and mega yachts, sitting on a jet ski as massive cruise ships glide by is quite the feeling.

Miami Waterlife Tours
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Miami Waterlife Tours

Located at Rickenbacker Marina and a stone’s throw north of Miami Marine Stadium, this jet ski rental company provides a perfect jumping-off point for Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and broader Biscayne Bay adventures. Reservations are easily bookable online and run $160 an hour for two-person jet skis. 

Once you’ve wrapped your day on the water, you can stroll a couple hundred feet north of Miami Waterlife Tours and grab lunch or dinner with a view at Miami’s iconic Rusty Pelican waterfront restaurant.

BouYah Watersports
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. BouYah Watersports

This Miami-bred outfitter can be found throughout town, with outposts at Lummus Park, the Fontainebleau, W South Beach and more. Its primary hub is at Miami Beach Marina, which is adjacent to Government Cut and offers a straight shot to deep water ocean jaunts. Beyond jet skis, BouYah Watersports also offers kayak, banana boat and paddleboard rentals as well as parasailing excursions and boat rentals.

Miami Jet Ski
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ed Webster

6. Miami Jet Ski

Bayside Marketplace has all the margaritas and churros on planet Earth—and jet ski rentals, too. Miami Jet Ski is located on Pier 5 at Slip 31 and offers a variety of individual and guided experiences. Its individual packages run for $149, depart daily between 9 and 11am and include one hour of unrestricted cruising. Among its jet ski tour options is a Dolphin Safari Adventure on the ocean, with snorkel equipment provided if you’re lucky enough to spot Flipper and friends.

Utopian Jet Ski Rental
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Utopian Jet Ski Rental

Tucked on the northern side of the JFK Causeway, this jet ski outfitter provides a nice central starting point to Haulover Park journeys north and Bay shenanigans south.  Rates start at $130 per hour for a jet ski that peaks at 30 m.p.h. For $175 an hour, you can ball out at Utopian Jet Ski Rental with a Bluetooth speaker-equipped watercraft that goes up to 50 m.p.h. A plus with all of Utopian’s jet skis, they are all at least 2020 models and newer.

