Contrary to what any rap or reggaeton music video might have you believe, life’s not all about flexing on a megayacht around here. In Miami, we get down with watercraft in all their forms. On the beach, in the bay and dotting the canal and river-crossed landscapes in between, you can find rental options aplenty spanning everything from pontoons and Miami boat tours to those delightfully zippy jet skis.

That’s why you’re here: On the jet ski front, we’ve vetted some primo locales for zooming through Miami’s glistening waters, as well as go-to companies for ensuring the rental process goes smoothly. When your next Miami jet ski adventure calls, here’s who to turn to and where to go for an amazing time on the water.

How much are jet ski rentals in Miami?

Rentals typically run from $130 to $180 per hour for free-ranging rides. Gas and taxes are more often than not included in this price, but make sure to double-check before signing on the dotted line.

Guided tours are $20 to $50 more per hour. The Miami norm for jet ski rentals is by the hour or two-hour increments. You must be 18 years old to rent a jet ski and, by law, 14 or older to operate one. Also required by law, riders must wear a non-inflatable personal flotation device and jet skis may not be operated a half-hour before sunrise or after sunset.