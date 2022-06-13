There are two types of people in Miami: the haves (a boat), and the have-nots. No one reading this is part of the first group, so we can all commiserate here. Yes, there’s plenty to see on land and lots of things to do in Miami, but the fact is if you’re not getting out on the water, you’re doing something wrong. Luckily, Miami’s best boat tours have something to offer every type of seafarer, from nature excursions to adrenaline-pumping speedboats and DJ’d booze cruises. Many even pull right up to some of Miami’s best waterfront restaurants and bars. Here are some of our most-loved boat tours in Miami, chock-full of cheesy celebrity spotting, al fresco drinking and other aquatic adventures in South Florida.