The discovery of a dead male gigolo in the penthouse suite of a macho (and ostensibly hetero) action star on the night of the Golden Globes opens this gonzo satirical comedy from award-winning South Florida playwright Michael McKeever, in which the actor’s “fixers” must work damage control to hide the inconvenient evidence. Clark Gable Slept Here premiered in 2014, and its observations about Hollywood’s vulturine and dehumanizing nature are no less potent now. Sept 21–Oct 15; various show times; $37.50–$53.50
After a slow summer of blanketing heat and darkened theaters, stage lights have finally started to flicker on and curtains rise as theater companies across South Florida kick off their dynamic fall seasons. There’s a lot to sort through over the last three months of 2023, and our picks for the most exciting shows are a testament to the diversity of producers, audiences and talent in the cultural melting pots of Miami-Dade and Broward.
Expect to encounter both timeless (Twelve Angry Men) and contemporary (The Book of Mormon) classics, plus newer works that examine LGBTQ and Latinx issues with compassion, nuance and biting humor. We’re especially excited for the second season of Miami’s freshest producing company, LakeHouseRanchDotPNG (they really should do something about that cumbersome name), whose new plays reveal different sides of its mission to bring absurdist and avant-garde stories to the region.
Looking to inject some culture into your autumn in Miami? Peruse our fall theater preview below, a roundup of the best shows across South Florida to book right now.
