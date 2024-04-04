Miami
Dark Mofo Festival, Tasmania, Australia
Photograph: ShutterstockDark Mofo Festival, Tasmania, Australia

10 spring getaways from Miami to escape the chaos of the city

Looking to get out of town? Explore cherry blossoms, a scotch festival, Milan Design Week and more worthy adventures from Miami this spring.

Jesse Scott
Written by
Jesse Scott
Miami is totally in its prime come springtime. Tentpole events like Ultra Music Festival and the Miami Grand Prix keep things bumpin’, temps are pleasant and our Miami Heat and Florida Panthers entertain with playoff pushes. But let’s be real: We all need an escape once in a while, especially when the spring break crowds invade. And there are some really cool happenings outside the city this season.

Your options include a most tranquil seaside escape in Costa Rica, Europe’s biggest design spectacle, a renowned scotch festival, cherry blossoms—and how about an epic party in the dark on one of Australia’s most badass islands? When wanderlust strikes this spring, here are our picks for the ten best getaways from Miami.

Spring getaways from Miami

Reserva Conchal, Costa Rica
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Reserva Conchal, Costa Rica

Costa Rica is full of adventure with its volcanoes, coffee farms and pristine beaches. You want to catch it all especially before the “rainy season” kicks off in mid-May and runs through November. Reserva Conchal is nestled in the Guanacaste province approximately one hour southwest of Liberia’s international airport. The W Costa Rica is its stunning anchor with sweeping mountain-meets-sea vistas, a zipline down to the beach and multiple poolscapes. If you’re pairing your beachside stay with a capital (San José) excursion, stay at the Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belen, set on 30 acres at the center of a former coffee plantation.

Travel time: 3 hours nonstop from MIA to Liberia plus a 1-hour drive

Bad Ragaz, Switzerland
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Sculpt your body and mind while admiring literal sculptures? Yep, it’s going down in this small Swiss town. Known for its wellness resorts, thermal springs and green mountain vistas, the Swiss Trennial of Sculpture kicks off May 4 and runs through October 30. The event includes more than 400 sculpture pieces presented in open-air, sprawled across the town’s parks, streets and landscapes, making it the largest exhibition of its kind in Europe. Prepare for Insta-heaven.

Travel time: 9 hours nonstop from MIA to Zurich plus a 1-hour and 15-minute drive

New York, New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Central Park Conservancy | Cherry blossoms in Central Park on March 7, 2023.

3. New York, New York

Springtime in NYC glistens with cherry blossoms popping in Central Park. Or catch the opening of The Great Gatsby on Broadway (April 25). For a central home base close to all the Midtown action, stay at Arlo Midtown, just a couple of blocks south of Times Square, where you can leave your mark on a cool, colorful notecard wall. Before you venture home, snag a negroni at the bar that arguably does it better than anywhere else on the planet: Dante in Greenwich Village. You’ll want to book a reservation, as it’s landed at No. 1 on the prestigious “World’s Best 50 Bars” list and lives up to the buzz (literally).

Travel time: 3 hours nonstop from MIA to New York City

Bimini, Bahamas
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Bimini, Bahamas

The beauty of living in South Florida? You can be to another tropical country within a 25- to 30-minute flight or a two-hour ferry ride. The destination we speak of here is Bimini, the closest Bahamian island to the coastal U.S. If you decide to make the quick trip, opt to stay at Resorts World Bimini. It’s a modern playground that spans nearly half the island, with two pools, a Fisherman’s Village shopping area and guest DJs spinning all spring long.

Travel time: 30 minutes nonstop from FLL to Bimini

Islay, Scotland
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Islay, Scotland

Calling all scotch lovers! Islay, Scotland is home to some of the most prestigious labels on Earth, like Ardbeg, Bowmore and Lagavulin. From May 25 through June 1, the island comes to life for the annual Fèis Ìle festival celebrating them all. Among the distilleries to check out, stick a major pin in Bruichladdich on May 26, which promises a festival vibe under its roof with unique tastings, tours and live Scottish tunes.

Travel time: 13 hours and 45 minutes from MIA to Edinburgh with a layover in New York City, plus a 6-hour drive and ferry

Montego Bay, Jamaica
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Montego Bay, Jamaica

A less-than-90-minute flight from MIA and you’re in the land of ice-cold Red Stripes, patties and the friendliest people. Montego Bay is tucked on Jamaica’s northwest coast and it’s loaded with all-inclusive goodness for getting your tan on this spring. Book the five-star Excellence Oyster Bay, about 30 minutes east of the airport and tucked on its own private peninsula. Feel the vibes at the cozy jerk chicken shack, white sand-meets-aqua waters vibe or lobster restaurant where you can order as many tails as your heart desires.

Travel time: 1 hour and 45 minutes nonstop from MIA to Montego Bay

Milan, Italy
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Milan, Italy

Looking for some new home inspo? Milan Design Week (April 16–21) is the largest furniture fair in the world, boasting the latest designs, biggest names and most innovative creations. Keeping with the design vibe, stay at the city’s newest luxury hotel, Palazzo Cordusio Gran Melía, which opened in December. It’s a piece of art in itself, marking the full restoration of the original Assicurazioni Generali headquarters.

Travel time: 12 hours from MIA with a layover in Zurich

Key West, Florida
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Key West, Florida

We don't know when you visited last, but it's time for a Keys adventure. Circle April 20 to 29 and May 1 to 5 on the calendar for big-time party weeks at Mile 0. The April dates mark the Conch Republic Independence Celebration with a parade down Duval Street, boat races and the always memorable Pirate’s Ball (complete with a zany costume contest). The May dates encompass the Key West Songwriters Festival, attracting 200-plus artists and more than 50 shows across town. For a unique stay, check out the Sugarloaf Key Hotel at KOA Resort, which offers access to an adjacent campground and all of its activities.

Travel time: 3-hour drive to Key West from Downtown Miami

Congaree National Park, South Carolina
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Head to Columbia, South Carolina and drive about 18 miles southeast to one of the country’s most under-the-radar national parks. For approximately two weeks between mid-May and mid-June, there is the Congaree National Park Fireflies Festival, during which thousands upon thousands of fireflies synchronize their flash for a captivating natural light phenomenon. Pro-tip: You’ll need to enter a ticket lottery to snag a ticket to it. Into sports? Snag a ticket to a Columbia Fireflies game for some local minor-league baseball while you’re in town.

Travel time: 3 hours and 30 minutes from MIA to Columbia with a layover in Atlanta

Tasmania, Australia
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Tasmania, Australia

As for a far, far, far away adventure this spring, Australia’s island state of Tasmania is it. From June 13 to 23, it hosts a midwinter festival that celebrates “the dark” known as Dark Mofo. Exploring the links between ancient and contemporary mythology, darkness and light and other wild spectrums, staple events include late-night dance parties and a nude solstice swim. This is not an event for the bashful or those who are afraid of the dark, y’all.

Travel time: 15 hours and 30 minutes from MIA to Tasmania with layovers in Chicago and Zurich

