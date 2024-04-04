1. Reserva Conchal, Costa Rica
Costa Rica is full of adventure with its volcanoes, coffee farms and pristine beaches. You want to catch it all especially before the “rainy season” kicks off in mid-May and runs through November. Reserva Conchal is nestled in the Guanacaste province approximately one hour southwest of Liberia’s international airport. The W Costa Rica is its stunning anchor with sweeping mountain-meets-sea vistas, a zipline down to the beach and multiple poolscapes. If you’re pairing your beachside stay with a capital (San José) excursion, stay at the Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belen, set on 30 acres at the center of a former coffee plantation.
Travel time: 3 hours nonstop from MIA to Liberia plus a 1-hour drive