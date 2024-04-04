Looking to get out of town? Explore cherry blossoms, a scotch festival, Milan Design Week and more worthy adventures from Miami this spring.

Miami is totally in its prime come springtime. Tentpole events like Ultra Music Festival and the Miami Grand Prix keep things bumpin’, temps are pleasant and our Miami Heat and Florida Panthers entertain with playoff pushes. But let’s be real: We all need an escape once in a while, especially when the spring break crowds invade. And there are some really cool happenings outside the city this season.

Your options include a most tranquil seaside escape in Costa Rica, Europe’s biggest design spectacle, a renowned scotch festival, cherry blossoms—and how about an epic party in the dark on one of Australia’s most badass islands? When wanderlust strikes this spring, here are our picks for the ten best getaways from Miami.

