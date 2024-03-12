The veterans’ guide to Ultra Music Festival Miami

In the wise words of legendary Dutch producer and DJ Hardwell, “The best festival moments are often the unplanned ones.” Still, when it comes to conquering one of the biggest and most coveted raves in the world, a little preparation goes a long way.

Ultra Music Festival is a true beast of a fest, a pilgrimage to downtown Miami’s iconic waterfront made by more than 100,000 dance music heads each year—and 2024’s party will be no exception. More than 150 artists are set to perform across a whopping seven stages for three straight days.

It’s a lot to take in, especially during the peak of spring break and the marathon Miami Music Week. To gear up, we’ve sought a bit of advice from the best people we could think of: Ultra’s veteran DJs. For years, these artists have been jetting into Miami each March to blow minds and blow off some steam of their own.

Below, discover hard-won festival tips and Miami gems only a true insider would know. Dim Mak label boss and notorious cake-thrower Steve Aoki, Dutch superstar Martin Garrix (who made his Ultra debut in 2014 when he was just 17 years old), Hardwell (who blessed fans with a surprise closing set on Ultra’s Main Stage last March) and Russian DJ, producer and singer Nina Kraviz are all weighing in.

Photograph: Kate Bellm Nina Kraviz

The weather in Miami is unpredictable. Always make sure to bring

Martin Garrix: A nice hoodie. It’s easy to bring and put on if the wind does start getting cold.

Hardwell: For the uninitiated Ultra attendee, my advice would be to pack a waterproof jacket or a poncho. Rain or shine, the show goes on, and you want to be prepared for both without missing a beat.

Nina Kraviz: Comfortable shoes and a Walkman to enjoy a walk on South Beach

The one thing every festival first-timer should know

Hardwell: Miami is a crazy party city. All year round it has one of the best nightlife anywhere on the planet, but come Miami Music Week and Ultra weekend, it’s another beast altogether. So embrace the experience and don't try to plan out every minute. The best festival moments are often the unplanned ones. And in Miami, be ready to dance a lot—It's all about the energy you bring.

The best spot for a meal with friends

Steve Aoki: Komodo. It's a pretty big restaurant. There's a lot of big table seating, really great ambiance, good music, amazing food, and it's a great way to start the night before you go out to a club.

Nina Kraviz: Pao!

The best view of the main stage is

Martin Garrix: Close to the middle, a little towards the back of the crowd. It gives you a really good view of the stage.

Hardwell: Always from the middle of the crowd!

The best place to go for a late-night bite

Hardwell: In Miami, the options for a late-night bite are endless, but I've always enjoyed the vibrant scene and diverse menu at Bodega. Their tacos always hit the spot!

Photograph: Jana Schuessler Steve Aoki

The best thing to do in Miami while you're in town

Steve Aoki: Miami is all about nightlife and my favorite memories are what I'm doing at night and LIV. You have to go check out LIV in South Beach. It's a part of American culture. Whenever I DJ there, it's always pretty wild and it's just the place to be. It is one of the most important, iconic Miami nightlife spots.

Nina Kraviz: Go to Little Havana to enjoy all of Hemingway's favorite spots or lose yourself in uncontrollable shopping.

Hardwell: Pool parties are also right up there because the options are endless, but I’d say go check out the Wynwood district. It’s a great area because of its art.

Your recovery ritual after a late night out

Martin Garrix: Go to the gym first and have some nice breakfast after.

Hardwell: Definitely, catching up on sleep is key. Then I like to kick-start the day with a good, healthy breakfast, something with plenty of protein to refuel, and then recharge with a workout in the gym. Oh, and lots of water to stay hydrated is crucial.

The best spot to unwind

Martin Garrix: The beach, especially at sunrise for an early beach walk.

Hardwell: Miami's beaches are famous for a reason. Plus, it's the perfect place to unwind and soak up the vibe of the place.

Nina Kraviz: Go to Café La Trova and de-stress with a couple of cantinero-style drinks.

You’re most likely to catch a celebrity hanging out here

Steve Aoki: Papi Steak in South Beach is a very small and intimate restaurant, but the energy level in this restaurant is so massive, and everyone wants to get into this place. It never loses its X-factor of why it's so special. It just always has that energy if you want to feel it. If you want to go there, there are always celebrities there.

Hardwell: Miami's hotspots are always changing, but LIV has been a consistent place to spot celebrities. It's an iconic club where the high-energy crowd and world-class DJs keep everyone coming back.

​​The best hotel to book last-minute

Nina Kraviz: Faena Hotel. It's a paradise.

Hardwell: Miami’s famous for its hotels so there’s plenty to book last minute. One such place could be Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel. It’s housed in a great location and the whole place has a fantastic Art Deco-tropical vibe creating this amazing urban oasis atmosphere and making it far from a regular hotel experience. Plus, there’s always a great party to be found there.