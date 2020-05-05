Best Mother’s Day movies to watch Check out one of these quintessential Mother’s Day movies, which include uplifting classics, tear-jerkers and more

Looking to toast that special someone on Mother’s Day? Consider watching one of these ace Mother’s Day movies, which range from lighthearted comedies and moving dramas to fun animated family fare and campy throwbacks. (And psst: If you’re aiming to watch it virtually with your loved ones, consider this app , which lets you stream the best movies on Netflix in a group chat.) If you still haven’t gotten that lucky lady in your life something (for shame), check out our roundups of some excellent cheap flower delivery services and chocolate shops that deliver in the USA. Happy Mother’s Day, all!

