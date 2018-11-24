What’s new to Netflix in December

Netflix conducts a fascinating experiment in December: Just as Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma looks set to dominate the Oscars (it’s in NYC theaters now), the streaming service will be making the drama available to its customers at roughly the same time, beginning December 14. Honestly, we'd prefer you to go see it in the theaters; the family saga is an immersive knockout that’s best experienced on the big screen. But as Netflix options go, being able to catch the hottest awards movie of the moment from the comfort of your own couch isn’t bad. And if it's too soon for all this Oscar talk, Netflix has plenty of solidly satisfying options on tap, including Shaun of the Dead, The Big Lebowski, 8 Mile and District 9. What has us most excited, though? The Boss comes home for Christmas: Springsteen on Broadway arrives on Netlix December 16 in a dazzlingly intimate performance that’s the best thing Netflix has ever offered. It’s the perfect background music for unwrapping gifts.

Available December 1

Astro Boy

Battle—NETFLIX FILM

The Big Lebowski

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga—NETFLIX FILM

8 Mile

Friday

Friday After Next

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

Hellboy

The Last Dragon

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

Available December 2

The Lobster

Available December 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 4

District 9

Available December 6

Happy!: Season 1

Available December 7

The American Meme—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bad Blood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dogs of Berlin—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dumplin'—NETFLIX FILM

5 Star Christmas—NETFLIX FILM

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle—NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pine Gap—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters and the Wish Star—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Available December 10

Michael Jackson's This Is It

Available December 11

Vir Das: Losing It—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Out of Many, One—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 13

Wanted: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cuckoo: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dance & Sing with True: Songs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fix—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent Man—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the Real Narcos—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roma—NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland Til I Die—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tidelands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

Available December 18

Baki—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 21

Back With the Ex—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bad Seeds—NETFLIX FILM

Bird Box—NETFLIX FILM

The Casketeers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derry Girls—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Perfume—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

7 Days Out—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sirius the Jaeger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski—NETFLIX FILM

Tales by Light: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

3Below: Tales of Arcadia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wolf (BÖRÜ)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 24

Hi Score Girl—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magicians: Season 3

Available December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Avengers: Infinity War

Available December 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 28

Instant Hotel—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La noche de 12 años—NETFLIX FILM

Selection Day—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Angels Sleep—NETFLIX FILM

Yummy Mummies—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Available December 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man