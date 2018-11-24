What’s new to Netflix in December
Netflix conducts a fascinating experiment in December: Just as Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma looks set to dominate the Oscars (it’s in NYC theaters now), the streaming service will be making the drama available to its customers at roughly the same time, beginning December 14. Honestly, we'd prefer you to go see it in the theaters; the family saga is an immersive knockout that’s best experienced on the big screen. But as Netflix options go, being able to catch the hottest awards movie of the moment from the comfort of your own couch isn’t bad. And if it's too soon for all this Oscar talk, Netflix has plenty of solidly satisfying options on tap, including Shaun of the Dead, The Big Lebowski, 8 Mile and District 9. What has us most excited, though? The Boss comes home for Christmas: Springsteen on Broadway arrives on Netlix December 16 in a dazzlingly intimate performance that’s the best thing Netflix has ever offered. It’s the perfect background music for unwrapping gifts.
Available December 1
Astro Boy
Battle—NETFLIX FILM
The Big Lebowski
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga—NETFLIX FILM
8 Mile
Friday
Friday After Next
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
Hellboy
The Last Dragon
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
Available December 2
The Lobster
Available December 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 4
District 9
Available December 6
Happy!: Season 1
Available December 7
The American Meme—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bad Blood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dogs of Berlin—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dumplin'—NETFLIX FILM
5 Star Christmas—NETFLIX FILM
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle—NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pine Gap—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters and the Wish Star—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Available December 10
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Available December 11
Vir Das: Losing It—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Out of Many, One—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 13
Wanted: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dance & Sing with True: Songs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fix—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent Man—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the Real Narcos—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roma—NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland Til I Die—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tidelands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway
The Theory of Everything
Available December 18
Baki—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 21
Back With the Ex—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bad Seeds—NETFLIX FILM
Bird Box—NETFLIX FILM
The Casketeers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Derry Girls—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Perfume—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
7 Days Out—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sirius the Jaeger—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski—NETFLIX FILM
Tales by Light: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
3Below: Tales of Arcadia—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wolf (BÖRÜ)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 24
Hi Score Girl—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magicians: Season 3
Available December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Avengers: Infinity War
Available December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 28
Instant Hotel—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La noche de 12 años—NETFLIX FILM
Selection Day—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When Angels Sleep—NETFLIX FILM
Yummy Mummies—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Available December 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man