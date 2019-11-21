What’s new to Netflix in December
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
True to the spirit of seasonal gift-giving, Netflix delivers in a big way come December, with Noah Baumbach’s exquisite divorce drama Marriage Story and the chatty comedy The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Add to that Martin Scorsese’s epic The Irishman (already on the streaming service as of late November) and you've got a formidable list of new titles with conversational currency and perhaps some Oscars in their future. And what’s that at the bottom of Santa’s sack? A lump of coal? No, it’s all three Austin Powers movies, perfect for an extended couch binge. It's time to thumb on over and get started.
Available December 1
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Cut Bank
Dead Kids—NETFLIX FILM
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Available December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo—NETFLIX FILM
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War on Everyone
Available December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance—NETFLIX FILM
Los Briceño—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 5
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby—NETFLIX FILM
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
V Wars—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fuller House: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glow Up—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marriage Story—NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Three Days of Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Triad Princess—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 8
From Paris with Love
Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY
It Comes at Night
Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Season 3
Available December 11
The Sky Is Pink
Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos—NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 13
6 Underground—NETFLIX FILM
Available December 15
Dil Dhadakne Do
A Family Man
Karthik Calling Karthik
Available December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soundtrack—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 19
After the Raid—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Twice Upon a Time—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultraviolet: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 20
The Two Popes—NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Available December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Available December 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Como caído del cielo—NETFLIX FILM
Crash Landing on You—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost in Space: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 25
Sweetheart
Available December 26
The App—NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers—NETFLIX FAMILY
Le Bazar de la Charité—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 27
The Gift—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy—NETFLIX FILM
Available December 29
Lawless
Available December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened—NETFLIX ANIME
Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures—NETFLIX ORIGINAL