What’s new to Netflix in December A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.

True to the spirit of seasonal gift-giving, Netflix delivers in a big way come December, with Noah Baumbach’s exquisite divorce drama Marriage Story and the chatty comedy The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Add to that Martin Scorsese’s epic The Irishman (already on the streaming service as of late November) and you've got a formidable list of new titles with conversational currency and perhaps some Oscars in their future. And what’s that at the bottom of Santa’s sack? A lump of coal? No, it’s all three Austin Powers movies, perfect for an extended couch binge. It's time to thumb on over and get started.

Available December 1

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Cut Bank

Dead Kids—NETFLIX FILM

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo—NETFLIX FILM

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War on Everyone

Available December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance—NETFLIX FILM

Los Briceño—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 5

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby—NETFLIX FILM

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

V Wars—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Chosen One: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fuller House: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glow Up—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marriage Story—NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME

Three Days of Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Triad Princess—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 8

From Paris with Love

Available December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY

It Comes at Night

Available December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Season 3

Available December 11

The Sky Is Pink

Available December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos—NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 13

6 Underground—NETFLIX FILM

Available December 15

Dil Dhadakne Do

A Family Man

Karthik Calling Karthik

Available December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Available December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Soundtrack—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 19

After the Raid—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Twice Upon a Time—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultraviolet: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 20

The Two Popes—NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Available December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available December 24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME

Como caído del cielo—NETFLIX FILM

Crash Landing on You—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost in Space: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 25

Sweetheart

Available December 26

The App—NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers—NETFLIX FAMILY

Le Bazar de la Charité—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 27

The Gift—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy—NETFLIX FILM

Available December 29

Lawless

Available December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened—NETFLIX ANIME

Available December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures—NETFLIX ORIGINAL