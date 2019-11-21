Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right What’s new to Netflix in December

What’s new to Netflix in December

A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.

By Joshua Rothkopf |
Advertising
Marriage Story
Photo: Wilson Webb/Netflix Marriage Story

True to the spirit of seasonal gift-giving, Netflix delivers in a big way come December, with Noah Baumbach’s exquisite divorce drama Marriage Story and the chatty comedy The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Add to that Martin Scorsese’s epic The Irishman (already on the streaming service as of late November) and you've got a formidable list of new titles with conversational currency and perhaps some Oscars in their future. And what’s that at the bottom of Santa’s sack? A lump of coal? No, it’s all three Austin Powers movies, perfect for an extended couch binge. It's time to thumb on over and get started.

RECOMMENDED: See the 51 best movies on Netflix right now

Available December 1
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Cut Bank
Dead Kids—NETFLIX FILM
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Available December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo—NETFLIX FILM
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War on Everyone

Available December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance—NETFLIX FILM
Los Briceño—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 5
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby—NETFLIX FILM
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
V Wars—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fuller House: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glow Up—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marriage Story—NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Three Days of Christmas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Triad Princess—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 8
From Paris with Love

Available December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas—NETFLIX FAMILY
It Comes at Night

Available December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Season 3

Available December 11
The Sky Is Pink

Available December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos—NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 13
6 Underground—NETFLIX FILM

Available December 15
Dil Dhadakne Do
A Family Man
Karthik Calling Karthik

Available December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4

Available December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soundtrack—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 19
After the Raid—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Twice Upon a Time—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultraviolet: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 20
The Two Popes—NETFLIX FILM
The Witcher—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6

Available December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Available December 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Como caído del cielo—NETFLIX FILM
Crash Landing on You—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost in Space: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 25
Sweetheart

Available December 26
The App—NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers—NETFLIX FAMILY
Le Bazar de la Charité—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 27
The Gift—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up—NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Secret Life of Pets 2

Available December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy—NETFLIX FILM

Available December 29
Lawless

Available December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened—NETFLIX ANIME

Available December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

 

Advertising