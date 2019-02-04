What’s new to Netflix in February
The Oscars are almost upon us, and don't count out Netflix: Increasingly a power player among the big studios and indie distributors, the streaming service can be proud of Alfonso Cuarón's epic memoir Roma, one of the undeniable awards front runners. Netflix also scored an impressive three Academy Award nominations for the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. You can fire up these contenders as you read this, just like a big-wig Oscar voter. But if you'd like to escape the endless awards drumbeat (we hear you), Netflix's February slate is heavy with modern-horror classics, from Steven Spielberg's landmark blockbuster Jaws and the first Final Destination, to Netflix's original series Russian Doll, that Lower East Side–set Groundhog Day fantasia all your friends are talking about. Thumb on over and get started.
Available February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex—NETFLIX FILM
The Edge of Seventeen
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine's Day—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True: Happy Hearts Day—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw—NETFLIX FILM
Available February 2
Bordertown: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance Is a Bonus Book—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 3
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Available February 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 6
The Soloist
Available February 8
¡Nailed It! México—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre—NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird—NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 9
The Break: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women
Available February 14
Dating Around—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 15
The Breaker Upperers—NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan—NETFLIX FILM
Available February 16
Black Sea
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Studio 54
Available February 21
The Drug King—NETFLIX FILM
Available February 22
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chef's Table: Volume 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand—NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton—NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)—NETFLIX FILM
The Photographer of Mauthausen—NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Workin' Moms—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Available February 26
Our Idiot Brother
Available February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Available February 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound