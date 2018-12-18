What’s new to Netflix in January

If it's January, it's awards season—and Netflix is a part of that conversation. Alfonso Cuarón's Roma continues to sweep up critics prize on its march toward the Oscars. Immersive and emotionally pummeling, the drama is now playing in theaters, but you can fire it up at home as you read this, along with Sandi Tan's fascinating Shirkers, shortlisted for the documentary Academy Award. It's all part of a radical experiment Netflix is conducting, in which the streaming service hopes to be considered a player in the film world while its business model prioritizes home-consumption via TV or laptop. Still, if you look at their January offerings, it's clear that someone over there has big-screen taste: You can see epochal movies from Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese—the latter represented by The Departed, the film that finally broke his Oscar curse. Maybe it'll do the same for Netflix and Best Picture. Thumb on over and get started.

Available January 1

Across the Universe

The Addams Family

Babel

Black Hawk Down

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

City of God

Comedians of the World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dark Knight

The Departed

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pulp Fiction

Raiders of the Lost Ark

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strangers

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Watchmen

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Available January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Available January 4

And Breathe Normally—NETFLIX FILM

Call My Agent!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Potro: Unstoppable—NETFLIX FILM

Lionheart—NETFLIX FILM

Available January 9

Godzilla the Planet Eater—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Available January 10

When Heroes Fly—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 11

Friends from College: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Laugh—NETFLIX FILM

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Solo—NETFLIX FILM

Available January 15

Revenger—NETFLIX FILM

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 16

American Gangster

Available January 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Available January 18

Carmen Sandiego—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Close—NETFLIX FILM

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girl—NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

IO—NETFLIX FILM

Soni—NETFLIX FILM

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 21

Justice—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Available January 25

Animas—NETFLIX FILM

Black Earth Rising—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Polar—NETFLIX FILM

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Available January 29

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 30

Incredibles 2