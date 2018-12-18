What’s new to Netflix in January
If it's January, it's awards season—and Netflix is a part of that conversation. Alfonso Cuarón's Roma continues to sweep up critics prize on its march toward the Oscars. Immersive and emotionally pummeling, the drama is now playing in theaters, but you can fire it up at home as you read this, along with Sandi Tan's fascinating Shirkers, shortlisted for the documentary Academy Award. It's all part of a radical experiment Netflix is conducting, in which the streaming service hopes to be considered a player in the film world while its business model prioritizes home-consumption via TV or laptop. Still, if you look at their January offerings, it's clear that someone over there has big-screen taste: You can see epochal movies from Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese—the latter represented by The Departed, the film that finally broke his Oscar curse. Maybe it'll do the same for Netflix and Best Picture. Thumb on over and get started.
RECOMMENDED: See the 51 best movies on Netflix right now
Available January 1
Across the Universe
The Addams Family
Babel
Black Hawk Down
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
City of God
Comedians of the World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dark Knight
The Departed
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Raiders of the Lost Ark
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strangers
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Available January 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Available January 4
And Breathe Normally—NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable—NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart—NETFLIX FILM
Available January 9
Godzilla the Planet Eater—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available January 10
When Heroes Fly—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 11
Friends from College: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Laugh—NETFLIX FILM
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo—NETFLIX FILM
Available January 15
Revenger—NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 16
American Gangster
Available January 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Available January 18
Carmen Sandiego—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Close—NETFLIX FILM
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girl—NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO—NETFLIX FILM
Soni—NETFLIX FILM
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 21
Justice—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Available January 25
Animas—NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar—NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Available January 29
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available January 30
Incredibles 2