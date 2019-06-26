What’s new to Netflix in July

Netflix’s Stranger Things 3 debuts on July 4, a day of independence for some, but, for us, one of unbreakable attachment to our couch. But when that new season is over, what then? Surrounded by empty take-out containers and the scent of lost hours never to be regained, you turn to…what? May we suggest a deep dive into some classic Scorsese? In July alone, the streaming service supplies Taxi Driver, Mean Streets and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Or, if you want a laugh, try Caddyshack or Road House. There's a lot of choice here for those with thumbs and the courage to use them. Pick wisely. Here's everything coming to Netflix in July.

Available July 1

The Accountant of Auschwitz

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

The American

Astro Boy

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frozen River

The Hangover

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Race to Witch Mountain

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

Up in Smoke

The War Against Women

Who's That Knocking at My Door?

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Witch: Season 4

Available July 3

The Last Czars—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yummy Mummies: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 5

In the Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Kinky

Mary Poppins Returns

Available July 10

Family Reunion—NETFLIX FAMILY

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things—NETFLIX FILM

Available July 12

Blown Away—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonus Family: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extreme Engagement—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

4 latas—NETFLIX FILM

Kidnapping Stella—NETFLIX FILM

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

Point Blank—NETFLIX FILM

Smart People

Taco Chronicles—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

True Tunes: Songs—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Princess and the Frog

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available July 18

Secret Obsession—NETFLIX FILM

Available July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

La casa de papel: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queer Eye: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac—NETFLIX ANIME

Typewriter—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 24

The Great Hack—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 25

Another Life—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Workin' Moms: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 26

Boi—NETFLIX FILM

The Exception

Girls With Balls—NETFLIX FILM

My First First Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Son—NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l—NETFLIX ANIME

The Letdown: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Red Sea Diving Resort—NETFLIX FILM

Wentworth: Season 7