What’s new to Netflix in July
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Netflix’s Stranger Things 3 debuts on July 4, a day of independence for some, but, for us, one of unbreakable attachment to our couch. But when that new season is over, what then? Surrounded by empty take-out containers and the scent of lost hours never to be regained, you turn to…what? May we suggest a deep dive into some classic Scorsese? In July alone, the streaming service supplies Taxi Driver, Mean Streets and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Or, if you want a laugh, try Caddyshack or Road House. There's a lot of choice here for those with thumbs and the courage to use them. Pick wisely. Here's everything coming to Netflix in July.
Available July 1
The Accountant of Auschwitz
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
The American
Astro Boy
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cloverfield
Designated Survivor: 60 Days—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frozen River
The Hangover
Inkheart
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Race to Witch Mountain
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
Up in Smoke
The War Against Women
Who's That Knocking at My Door?
Available July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Witch: Season 4
Available July 3
The Last Czars—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yummy Mummies: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 5
In the Dark: Season 1
Available July 6
Free Rein: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
Available July 9
Kinky
Mary Poppins Returns
Available July 10
Family Reunion—NETFLIX FAMILY
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 11
Cities of Last Things—NETFLIX FILM
Available July 12
Blown Away—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bonus Family: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extreme Engagement—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4 latas—NETFLIX FILM
Kidnapping Stella—NETFLIX FILM
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
Point Blank—NETFLIX FILM
Smart People
Taco Chronicles—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
True Tunes: Songs—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available July 13
Sorry Angel
Available July 16
The Break-Up
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Princess and the Frog
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
Available July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available July 18
Secret Obsession—NETFLIX FILM
Available July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
La casa de papel: Part 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queer Eye: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac—NETFLIX ANIME
Typewriter—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 22
Inglourious Basterds
Available July 24
The Great Hack—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 25
Another Life—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Workin' Moms: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 26
Boi—NETFLIX FILM
The Exception
Girls With Balls—NETFLIX FILM
My First First Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Son—NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available July 29
The Croods
Available July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l—NETFLIX ANIME
The Letdown: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Red Sea Diving Resort—NETFLIX FILM
Wentworth: Season 7