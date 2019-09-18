What’s new to Netflix in October
A new month means a new lineup on Netflix. Find the titles that you should be adding to your queue ASAP.
Normally we’d expect a deeper selection of horror movies come October, but unless Netflix is trolling us with both Flinstones movies (truly frightening), their options are few. Then again, the streaming service does have some fairly harrowing portraits of the human condition here. Trainspotting remains a definitive addiction drama, one of director Danny Boyle's best. Senna is not only the best documentary ever made about racecar driving, but a darkly magnetic study of self-destruction. And sneaking in at the end of the month, Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, starring an ultra-committed Robert De Niro, will forever be the deep dive that all actors hope to plumb. For those titles alone, thumb on over and get clicking.
Available October 1
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
The Bucket List
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
The Island
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
93 Days
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
The Pursuit of Happyness
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Available October 2
Living Undocumented—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)—NETFLIX FILM
Rotten: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 3
Seis Manos—NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Tall Grass—NETFLIX FILM
Peaky Blinders: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raising Dion—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Water Diviner
Available October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10
Schitt's Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell—NETFLIX ANIME
Available October 11
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch—NETFLIX FILM
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie—NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
The Forest of Love—NETFLIX FILM
Fractured—NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La influencia—NETFLIX FILM
Plan Coeur: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 12
Banlieusards—NETFLIX FILM
Available October 15
Dark Crimes
Available October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sinister 2
Available October 17
The Karate Kid
The Unlisted—NETFLIX FAMILY
Available October 18
Baby: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eli—NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Interior Design Masters—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laundromat—NETFLIX FILM
Living with Yourself—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali—NETFLIX FAMILY
Seventeen—NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Tell Me Who I Am—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Toon: Seasons 1-2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unnatural Selection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Upstarts—NETFLIX FILM
The Yard (Avlu)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 19
Men in Black
Available October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Available October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing with the Birds—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Available October 24
Daybreak—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Revenge of Pontianak
Available October 25
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brotherhood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dolemite Is My Name—NETFLIX FILM
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY
It Takes a Lunatic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monzon—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rattlesnake—NETFLIX FILM
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Available October 28
Little Miss Sumo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
A 3 Minute Hug—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll—NETFLIX ANIME
Nowhere Man—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raging Bull