What’s new to Netflix in October

Normally we’d expect a deeper selection of horror movies come October, but unless Netflix is trolling us with both Flinstones movies (truly frightening), their options are few. Then again, the streaming service does have some fairly harrowing portraits of the human condition here. Trainspotting remains a definitive addiction drama, one of director Danny Boyle's best. Senna is not only the best documentary ever made about racecar driving, but a darkly magnetic study of self-destruction. And sneaking in at the end of the month, Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, starring an ultra-committed Robert De Niro, will forever be the deep dive that all actors hope to plumb. For those titles alone, thumb on over and get clicking.

Available October 1

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

The Bucket List

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

The Island

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 Days

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

The Pursuit of Happyness

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Available October 2

Living Undocumented—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)—NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 3

Seis Manos—NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Tall Grass—NETFLIX FILM

Peaky Blinders: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raising Dion—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner

Available October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 10

Schitt's Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell—NETFLIX ANIME

Available October 11

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch—NETFLIX FILM

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie—NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

The Forest of Love—NETFLIX FILM

Fractured—NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La influencia—NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 12

Banlieusards—NETFLIX FILM

Available October 15

Dark Crimes

Available October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2

Available October 17

The Karate Kid

The Unlisted—NETFLIX FAMILY

Available October 18

Baby: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eli—NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Interior Design Masters—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat—NETFLIX FILM

Living with Yourself—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 8—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali—NETFLIX FAMILY

Seventeen—NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2—NETFLIX FAMILY

Tell Me Who I Am—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts—NETFLIX FILM

The Yard (Avlu)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 19

Men in Black

Available October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Available October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Available October 24

Daybreak—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

Available October 25

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolemite Is My Name—NETFLIX FILM

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3—NETFLIX FAMILY

It Takes a Lunatic—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monzon—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake—NETFLIX FILM

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Available October 28

Little Miss Sumo—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

A 3 Minute Hug—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll—NETFLIX ANIME

Nowhere Man—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull