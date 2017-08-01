Time Out honors the world’s best bars at the 2017 Bar Awards finale

On Monday night, the word's best bars and their families congregated at The Chapel in San Francisco to celebrate the Time Out Bar Awards finale. The winners of the Best Bar Family award in each city—given to those special watering holes where industry folk and tourists feel equally at home thanks to quality service, a friendly atmosphere and stiff drinks—arrived from Lisbon, London, New York, Austin, Miami, L.A. and Chicago to show off their signature cocktails.

This year's illustrious class of winners includes Big Bar (L.A.), Scofflaw (Chicago), Mother's Ruin (NYC), Firehouse Lounge (Austin), Red Frog (Lisbon), Dandelyan (London) and Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co (Miami). Supplied with top quality booze from our partners at William Grant and Sons—featuring Glenfiddich and Hendrick's Gin, Segura Viudas and Topo Chico—the bartenders each crafted a cocktail that represented their city. The gin-based Rosie Lee from London included a tasty Earl Grey syrup while the Spicewood Spritz represented Austin's famous heat well. Brand ambassadors including Mark Stoddard of Hendrick's Gin and Ashela Richardson of Flor De Cana were also on hand to make sure everything ran smoothly.

Partygoers cooled down with mineral water from Topo Chico and Peroni beer while they danced along to the soulful sounds of The Gentlemen Amateurs or snapped selfies in the photo booth.

Check out photos of last night's festivities below.

Photograph: Geremy Magbanua Photography

