Japan has a big tabehodai (all-you-can-eat) culture, with many restaurants offering exclusive deals for those who have a big appetite. Whether it’s sushi, Korean barbecue, curry or dumplings, you’ll find all kinds of cuisine getting the all-you-can-eat treatment in Tokyo. While there are many popular chains that offer all-you-can-eat courses year-round, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals out there at the moment, so you know where to go to get your fill.

Photo: Shumai no Joe

This Shinjuku chain restaurant is the place to go for Chinese-style shumai dumplings. The ¥620 all-you-can-eat plan might just be the best value deal on this list – it allows you to eat unlimited steamed dumplings for two whole hours. You’ll get up to five shumai per serving, but each person must order at least one side dish and a drink. Best of all, there’s no end date on this deal, so you can indulge again and again.

Photo: Globridge Co, Ltd.

Just a one-minute walk from the Showa-dori exit of Akihabara Station, Sushi Sakaba Fujiyama is famous for its oversized nigiri toppings and seriously filling sushi courses. Until March 6, you can eat as much sushi as you want for only ¥2,999.

You’ll have a list of 50 different dishes to choose from, including tuna, salmon, eel, shrimp and much more, plus side dishes like edamame, fried chicken and miso soup, too. For an additional ¥580, you can add unlimited soft drinks, or get free flow beer, sake and cocktails for just ¥1,480 extra instead. Walk-ins are welcome, but considering what a good deal this is, we’d recommend booking ahead.

Photo: Hotel Tokyo Garden Palace ステーキ盛り付けイメージ

Head over to Restaurant Aurora at Hotel Tokyo Garden Palace in Yushima to feast on an all-you-can-eat steak meal. You’ll be able to fill up on unlimited Australian sirloin steak for 90 minutes, served with a side of soup, salad and rice for just ¥4,500 (children ¥2,500).

Add unlimited soft drinks for an additional ¥1,100 (children ¥500) or make a night of it with a nomihodai (all-you-can-drink alcohol) deal for an extra ¥1,500. This offer is only available on weekends and runs until March 27. We recommend booking in advance on the website, so you won’t have to queue when you arrive.

Photo: Nihonshu Genka Sakuraga

Sake Genka Bar just outside Shinjuku Station’s East exit is now offering an all-you-can-eat sushi deal until March 6 and it only costs ¥2,970 per person (¥3,850 on weekends). This special deal serves over a dozen types of sushi like tuna, squid, salmon, shrimp and ikura (salmon caviar). You’ll have to be efficient, though – you have just 90 minutes to eat your fill. And be sure to clean your plate, because when time runs out, you’ll have to pay ¥200 for every piece of sushi you haven’t eaten.

This deal is limited to 30 people per day and reservations are required.

Photo: Carnism

Feast on charcoal-grilled Jingisukan (Japanese grilled mutton) at Carnism in Azabu-Juban. Just ¥3,980 gets you unlimited cuts of lamb thigh, rump, leg, loin and mutton thigh you can grill yourself. It also comes with plenty of other dishes like a salad with housemade sesame dressing, marinated octopus, goat cheese and garlic butter fries, a veggie medley, spiced curry and even dessert..

This all-you-can-eat course is only available until March 31. You’ll have to order it for a minimum of two people, so be sure to bring a friend. Reservations must be made in advance online and each person is required to order at least one drink.

Photo: Yakiniku Bebuya

Bebuya in Osaki offers some of the best premium cuts of A4 wagyu beef, specialising in beef tongue. The all-you-can-eat menu here is usually offered for ¥7,000 per person, but you can get it for just a fraction of the price until March 6 – all you have to do is follow the restaurant on Instagram.

For ¥4,500, you can feast on over two dozen kinds of meat including beef tongue, short rib, skirt steak, beef loin, pork, chicken and more, as well as three kinds of the restaurant’s special seared ‘beef sushi nigiri’ for 90 minutes. It also comes with unlimited veggies, rice, soup and side dishes like salad, kimchi and dried seaweed, too.

Photo: General Oyster

Seafood lovers are accustomed to shelling out a dear price for freshly shucked oysters, but with this offer from General Oyster, you can order as many platters of the shellfish as you like for a flat price of ¥3,949 until March 21.

The 90-minute all-you-can-eat deal offers raw oysters on the half shell from Toyama Bay, though you could also upgrade to the standard plan (¥4,389) which serves up oysters in six different ways including panko fried oysters and oysters broiled with garlic butter.

In addition to the The Cave De Oyster in Yaesu, this deal is also available at the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro locations of the Gumbo & Oyster Bar as well as at Oyster Table in Ueno.

Photo: S.H.N Co., Ltd.

Tuna lovers should head over to Sushi Yamaken in Shinjuku to feast on an all-you-can-eat tuna nigiri deal that’s here until March 31. Instead of the usual ¥8,000, you’ll be paying just ¥4,999 to get unlimited akami (lean tuna), chutoro (medium fatty), otoro (fatty) and torotaku (tuna with Japanese pickled radish), plus four other nigiri sushi options of the day. The two-hour meal also comes with side dishes like snow crab chawanmushi (steamed savoury egg custard), miso soup and yuba (tofu skin) sashimi.

Photo: Marunouchi Hotel

French restaurant Pomme d’Adam inside Marunouchi Hotel is offering an all-you-can-eat roast beef feast for lunch on weekdays until April 24. From 11.30am to 2pm (last order 1.30pm), you’ll get to eat an unlimited amount of the restaurant’s specialty beef loin seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme and other herbs.

Of course, you can just get the standard unlimited roast beef lunch for ¥5,082 per person, which comes with a side of caesar salad, bread and your choice of coffee or tea. But if you’re really hungry, go for the Chef’s Recommend course (¥6,050) for an additional appetiser and dessert, or splash out with the Pomme d’Adam course (¥7,865), which comes with an appetiser, fish dishes, soup, and dessert, too.

