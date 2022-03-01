The flower festival at Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki will have 1 million tulips

Count ’em! This Nagasaki theme park styled after a Dutch village will have gardens decorated with tulips of various colours

As warmer weather approaches, we’re eagerly looking forward to see spring flowers blooming at some of Japan’s most scenic parks and gardens. While Tokyoites will be flocking to the annual pink shibazakura festival near Mt Fuji and to Ibaraki to admire the baby blue nemophila at Hitachi Seaside Park, it’s also worth making a weekend trip down south to Nagasaki for the spectacular tulip festival at Huis Ten Bosch theme park.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

From now until April 10, you’ll get to see this Holland inspired attraction adorned with 1 million tulips of every imaginable colour. The fields at Flower Road are especially breathtaking, as the flowers are neatly arranged in yellow, pink, red, white and purple stripes leading up to the windmills.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

We highly recommend visiting around mid-March to early April to catch the special pastel pink Huis Ten Bosch tulips named after the theme park. These rare blooms have frill-like edges on the petals, and they can only be seen at Huis Ten Bosch as they are cultivated here exclusively.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The garden in front of Palace Huis Ten Bosch is also adorned with an array of tulips. The site looks exactly like a replica of Keukenhof park in the Netherlands.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

At nightfall, the entire park is lit up in beautiful illumination so you can still enjoy the flowers after sunset. Don’t miss the tulip show at Flower Road – the blooms light up and move in sync with the music.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The entire theme park is so photogenic you can take photos pretty much anywhere. However, there are several designated photo spots including a shopping arcade all decked out in tulips and carnations. Also, don’t miss the large flower monuments around Flower Town.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

This year, Huis Ten Bosch will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special parade from March 19 to 21 and March 25 to 27, featuring its newest tulip-inspired mascot Tuly. Better yet, there will also be a jaw-dropping fireworks display at 8.30pm on March 19, 20, 25 and 26.

For more information about the tulip festival, visit the Huis Ten Bosch website.

