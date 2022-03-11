Japan cherry blossom forecast 2022: sakura are expected to bloom early

In less than two weeks, Tokyo will be covered in pretty pink petals

Spring is just around the corner and we’ve got the latest cherry blossom forecast to prove it. The Japan Meteorological Corporation has just released their seventh sakura forecast for the year, which currently predicts that hanami season is less than two weeks away.

Photo: Makoto Honda/Dreamstime Inokashira Park

According to JMC, Tokyo is now anticipating its cherry trees to flower on March 21 (three days earlier than usual). Peak bloom is forecast on March 29.

Photo: Sean Pavone/Dreamstime Osaka Castle Park

In Kyoto and Osaka, the blossoms are expected to arrive bang on time on March 26, with peak bloom hitting Kyoto on April 2 and Osaka on April 3.

Photo: Sean Pavone/Dreamstime Maruyama Park, Sapporo

Meanwhile, Hokkaido will be the last prefecture to see cherry blossoms, with the flowering date projected on April 28 and peak bloom set to overlap with Golden Week on May 2.



We’re still in the second week of March, so it’s quite possible that these forecasts – based on the Somei Yoshino sakura species – will change as we approach the sakura season. Still, you might want to start thinking about hanami (cherry blossom viewing) spots to give yourself something to look forward to.



Watch this space for more updates.

This article was originally published on January 17 and updated on March 11.

More from Time Out



Watch: this drone video takes you flying through Japan's top cherry blossom destinations

In photos: Kyoto’s Higashiyama Hanatouro light-up is the best time to visit

Starbucks Japan is releasing a special Kate Spade merchandise collection

In photos: must-see highlights at teamLab's sensational digital art forest in Kyushu

This traditional Japanese house near Kamakura is now a beachside vacation villa

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.