A gigantic Ultraman has appeared in Asakusa

The Bandai HQ in Komagata is decked out for the new Shin Ultraman movie

Japan’s biggest toy manufacturer Bandai has released many iconic toys since the 1950s. You’re probably familiar with the Tamagotchi, which gained immense popularity among children in the 90s, and has even made a recent comeback with special editions themed after other characters and anime.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Bandai’s headquarters in Komagata is on the Sumida river, right between old-fashioned Asakusa and hip Kuramae. The building is hard to miss, thanks to the statues of classic anime characters lined up outside, but now the tower is even easier to spot, with a giant illustration of Ultraman plastered on the corner of the building.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

When you arrive, you’re greeted by an unusual mix of characters that Bandai has produced toys of, including children’s cartoon superhero Anpanman, Sanrio’s adorable Cinnamoroll, masked vigilante Kamen Rider, Goku from Dragon Ball, and many more, all standing right outside the building.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Ultraman is also present in the lineup, but now there’s a much more impressive life-size version of the hero on the building itself. If you’re wondering how a multi-storey mural could be considered life-size, remember Ultraman has the power to grow bigger when fighting against giant monsters and aliens. This illustration is only up for a limited time, to promote Bandai’s range of merchandise for the new Shin Ultraman movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUSUKE (@asaiyusuke)

Unlike the previous incarnation of Ultraman, Shin Ultraman doesn’t have the Colour Timer on his chest, which indicates his power level with a blue or red light. However, diehard fans have discovered that if you look at the building from a certain angle, the nearby traffic lights fit perfectly on top of Ultraman, right where the Colour Timer should be.

If you want to see Bandai’s latest Ultraman creations, visit the website.

