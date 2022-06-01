Shibuya Marui will be rebuilt as Japan’s first major wooden retail building

The department store closes on August 28 and will be demolished to make way for a new wooden building

It’s easy to walk past Shibuya Marui without noticing it or giving it a second glance. While the shopping complex – established in 1971 – has been a resident of Shibuya for half a century, it is now often overshadowed by the district’s newer buildings like Shibuya Scramble Square. That’s all set to change, however, as Shibuya Marui is slated for a massive redevelopment project which involves demolishing the existing building for the construction of Japan’s first full-scale commercial building made of wood.

Photo: Marui Group

Architecture firm Foster + Partners is in charge of designing the new nine-storey complex (plus two basement levels), which will span roughly 2,800sqm of total retail space. By using wood for 60 percent of its construction materials, the construction process is expected to produce roughly 2,000 tons less in CO2 emissions than it would if using steel.

Photo: Marui Group

Contractors are also planning to make the new complex more sustainable than the existing building by harnessing solar power to generate electricity within the space. While designs for the new building look stunning, it’ll take a few years for the project to come to fruition. Shibuya Marui is set to close for demolition on August 28 this year, with the wooden structure expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

More from Time Out

Japan’s new Covid-19 border rules explained

This new coastal glamping site in Wakayama has amazing views over the ocean

New Trunk Hotel in Shibuya will have an infinity pool over Yoyogi Park

Soak in a giant teacup onsen at this hot spring in Saga prefecture

Bulgari Ginza opens its rooftop lounge for champagne and afternoon tea this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.