Vans is releasing a retro cool Sailor Moon footwear collection

The new collection of sneakers, slides and apparel drops on Friday June 17

Beloved anime Sailor Moon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and there’s a slew of celebrations lined up for the occasion. Aside from the Sailor Moon Museum opening in Tokyo this July, the mega franchise is teaming up with Vans to release a special collection of sneakers and apparel on Friday June 17.

Photo: Vans Japan

The collection offers a colourful take on Vans’ classic canvas sneakers, such as these platform Sk8-Hi high tops featuring Sailor Moon's transformation brooch and ribbon.

There’s even a comfy pair of slides featuring your favourite Sailor Guardians. These are ideal for the summer or even as house slippers.

Vans’ iconic Old Skool sneakers also get a Sailor Moon upgrade while still maintaining the brand’s signature black and white checkerboard pattern.

There's a total of eight adult shoe designs priced between ¥6,600 and ¥15,950 as well as ten kids designs (pictured above) priced between ¥4,950 and ¥7,700.

Aside from shoes, the collection also features apparel and accessories, including a crew-neck fleece top inspired by Sailor Moon's outfit as well as a Luna backpack and beanie complete with cat ears.

The Vans x Sailor Moon collection will be available in Japan from June 17 at Vans stores as well as ABC Mart and the ABC Mart Grand Stage online store.

To see the entire collection, visit the Vans website.

