A massive eight-storey anime figurine store opens in Akihabara

Geek out over anime collectables at the newly opened Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower in Tokyo’s Electric Town

Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower
Photo: Oami Co., Ltd.
Nakano may be the first neighbourhood to come to mind when you’re on the hunt for Japanese manga and anime merchandise, but Akihabara is a great place for that, too. Tokyo’s Electric Town recently welcomed a massive new otaku hub known as Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower, which opened just last Friday July 19

The eight-storey shop specialises in all sorts of figurines, ranging from collectables like Be@rbrick to those from popular franchises such as Gundam, Godzilla and Nintendo. To give you an idea of what you can expect from Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower, here’s a breakdown of the store floor by floor.

Floor 1: Collectible figurines (Be@rbrick, Lookup series, miniatures)
Floor 2: Popular franchise scale figures (Evangelion, Gidzilla, Nintendo Square Enix, Shonen Manga)
Floor 3: Action figures (Nendoroid, SH Figuarts, Figma)
Floor 4: American comic movie characters, tokusatsu robots (Kamden Rider, Ultraman, Gundam robots, collection cases, etc)
Floor 5: General and Bishojo anime (including games popular with women)
Floor 6: Bishojo games, VTuber (Love Live!, The Idolmaster, Virtual YouTuber, Azur Lane, Fate)
Floor 7: Bishojo figurines
Floor 8: Event space

Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower
Photo: Oami Co., Ltd.

Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower is a short two minutes’ walk from JR Akihabara Station. It’s open daily from 10am-9pm. For more information, visit the website.

