A massive eight-storey anime figurine store opens in Akihabara

Nakano may be the first neighbourhood to come to mind when you’re on the hunt for Japanese manga and anime merchandise, but Akihabara is a great place for that, too. Tokyo’s Electric Town recently welcomed a massive new otaku hub known as Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower, which opened just last Friday July 19.

The eight-storey shop specialises in all sorts of figurines, ranging from collectables like Be@rbrick to those from popular franchises such as Gundam, Godzilla and Nintendo. To give you an idea of what you can expect from Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower, here’s a breakdown of the store floor by floor.

Floor 1: Collectible figurines (Be@rbrick, Lookup series, miniatures)

Floor 2: Popular franchise scale figures (Evangelion, Gidzilla, Nintendo Square Enix, Shonen Manga)

Floor 3: Action figures (Nendoroid, SH Figuarts, Figma)

Floor 4: American comic movie characters, tokusatsu robots (Kamden Rider, Ultraman, Gundam robots, collection cases, etc)

Floor 5: General and Bishojo anime (including games popular with women)

Floor 6: Bishojo games, VTuber (Love Live!, The Idolmaster, Virtual YouTuber, Azur Lane, Fate)

Floor 7: Bishojo figurines

Floor 8: Event space

Photo: Oami Co., Ltd.

Amiami Akihabara Figure Tower is a short two minutes’ walk from JR Akihabara Station. It’s open daily from 10am-9pm. For more information, visit the website.

