Ticket discounts and late Friday openings at top Tokyo museums this summer

With Summer Night Museum 2023, you’ll be able to hang out till late – and for cheap – at some of Tokyo’s best museums

This summer, several of Tokyo’s most prestigious museums will be extending their opening hours on Friday. Dubbed the Summer Night Museum 2023, the event sees five art and cultural institutions – Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo and Tokyo Shibuya Koen-dori Gallery – opening until 8pm or 9pm on Fridays from July 20 to August 31.

That’s not all. You can also expect reduced admission fees after 5pm (or free for students in certain cases), plus a host of evening programmes and activities to help you make the most of the long summer days. The museum shops and restaurants, likewise, will open late on those Fridays.

Photo: 東京都美術館 東京都美術館

Friday opening hours extended until 8pm, starting July 28

Enjoy ¥200 discount to the exhibition ‘From the Depths of Ueno, a Story Begins – Tamana Araki’ after 5pm (students get in for free) on July 28 as well as August 4,11,18 and 25. There will also be discounts at the museum restaurants on selected dates.

Photo: supplied

Friday opening hours extended to 9pm from July 21 to August 25

Adults can enter the ‘Finnish Glass Art: Sparkle and Color in Modern Design’ exhibition for ¥1,120 instead of ¥1,400 after 5pm on July 21 and 28 as well as August 4, 11, 18 and 25. It’s free for students, however, and ¥560 for senior citizens 65 years and older.

The museum’s beautiful garden is also open at night. Instead of a separate entry fee, you can now enjoy the garden with just your exhibition ticket.

Photo: Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

Late opening on Thursday and Friday until 9pm from July 20 to August 31

There will be several exhibitions running concurrently at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum in Ebisu, including ‘Motohashi Seiichi & Robert Doisneau’, ‘Tanuma Takeyoshi: Viva Humanity!’, ‘TOP Collection: A Genealogy of “Peep Media” and the Gaze’ and ‘After the Landscape Theory’. After 5pm on the above mentioned dates, adult admission will be reduced by 20 percent while students can enter for free.

Photo: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Friday opening hours extended until 9pm from July 21 to August 25

Every Friday after 5pm during the abovementioned period, you’ll enjoy a 20 percent discount on these two exhibitions: ‘How I feel is not your problem, period’ and ‘MOT Collection’. Students with valid ID, of course, will be able to enter for free.

Friday opening hours extended until 9pm from July 28 until Aug 25

With the late opening on July 28 as well as August 4, 11, 18 and 25, you can enjoy the exhibition ‘Imaginative Drawings in Monochrome’ for free.

Photo: Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum

For two nights on August 5 and 6, the Edo-Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum will be decked out with beautiful lanterns after dark. You’ll be able to stroll around its atmospheric premises studded with heritage and historical buildings until 8.30pm.

