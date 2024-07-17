4 Tokyo bars stand firm on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for 2024

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 has just been released. While we’re disappointed to not see any new faces from Tokyo on this year’s list, we’re pleased to know that the city’s long-standing favourites are still going strong.

The biggest contender from Japan is Hiroyasu Kayama's Bar Benfiddich in Shinjuku, which is now lauded as the fifth-best bar in Asia.

Photo: Virtù Virtù

Virtù, located in the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, has climbed to the 11th position, moving up nine places from last year’s ranking at No. 20. Meanwhile, The SG Club, headed by internationally renowned mixologist Shingo Gokan, fell back nine places from its previous spot, but comes in at a respectable No. 23.

Photo: The Bellwood

Osaka's Craft Room made an impressive debut at No. 28 while The Bellwood in Tokyo was the fifth and final bar from Japan to make the list at No. 32.

With its strong showing, Japan further solidifies its place as a top destination for global cocktail aficionados. As for the top spot in 2024, Bar Leone in Hong Kong has taken the crown as Asia’s best bar.

Visit Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ website to see the full 2024 list.

