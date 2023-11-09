Akihabara is widely known for being the mecca of all things anime and manga in Tokyo, but Ikebukuro has established itself as a close second. The busy neighbourhood is home to Animate Ikebukuro, one of the biggest stores of its kind in the world, and recently welcomed yet another attraction catering to anime lovers.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima シンボルモニュメント

Opened just recently on October 31, Anime Tokyo Station is operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and serves to promote anime through a programme of events and exhibitions held across three floors. The facility is also a gallery of sorts, housing around 500,000 items related to 120 anime titles.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 名シーンやキービジュアルで構成されたモニュメント

The first level is the Community Floor, where you’ll be greeted by a symbolic monument featuring images from popular anime shows including 'Doraemon', 'Lupin the Third' and 'Pokémon'.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 電車とアニメ大全のタブレット

You’ll also notice three objects that look like train parts by the window. In front of these are two touch panels that provide access to a database containing over 15,000 images from 180,000 anime episodes, which you can freely browse through.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 展示会場

The second floor functions as an exhibition space highlighting one anime title at a time, as well as hosting pop-up shops selling related merchandise. It’s currently running a 'Naruto' exhibition until January 28, which features life-sized figurines, videos and exclusive goods.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 忍術の体験ブース

There’s even a section where you can film yourself trying out Naruto’s special move, Rasengan.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 貴重な企画書や絵コンテが並ぶ

The basement, which has been dubbed the Collection Floor, is where you can peruse archived animation videos, audio and cels usually not available to the public.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima セル画とトレスマシーン

The Collection Floor currently showcases early scripts, drawings and materials used on set from Astro Boy.

Admission into Anime Tokyo Station is free. For more information, check the website.

