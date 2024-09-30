This Japanese restaurant chain is serving deep-fried KitKat

If you’ve never tried kushikatsu, you’re missing out. This classic Japanese dish consists of various skewered ingredients that have been dipped in breadcrumbs and then deep-fried until crisp and golden. Kushikatsu Tanaka, one of Japan’s most popular chain restaurants specialising in kushikatsu, is bringing back one of its quirkies dishes in October.

When ordering kushikatsu, you’ll often only find savoury items like vegetables, seafood and meat. However, Kushikatsu Tanaka is changing things up with a few dessert options featuring deep-fried KitKat bars.

Photo: Kushikatsu Tanaka

The Kit Kushikatsu (¥180 each) is simply a mini KitKat that's been breaded and deep-fried. You can also opt for the Kit Kushikatsu Banana (¥200 each), which adds on two slices of banana. These two varieties will be available from October 1 2024 to January 31 2025.

Photo: Kushikatsu Tanaka

This year, the restaurant is also releasing some new varieties including a Kit Kushikatsu made with a matcha KitKat slathered with a layer of anko red bean paste (¥240 each). This special kushikatsu will be available from October 1 to December 8.

Photo: Kushikatsu Tanaka

Additionally, there will also be a seasonal white strawberry Kit Kushikatsu (¥240 each) made with a white chocolate KitKat paired with a slice of fresh strawberry. This special item will be available from December 9 2024 to January 31 2025.

These limited-time dishes are available at all Kushikatsu Tanaka locations nationwide (except the Tokyo Dome and Sano stores).

Check the website for a list of Kushikatsu Tanaka restaurants in Tokyo.

This article was published on November 2 2023 and updated on September 30 2024.

