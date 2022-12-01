A new subway line will connect Tokyo Station to Tokyo Bay waterfront

Set to open in the 2040s, the new line will provide direct access from Tokyo Station to Toyosu Market and Tokyo Big Sight

An undated stock photo of Toyosu Market, which will be a stop on the new line

It’s been quite some time since a new line was added to Tokyo’s world-class, extensive subway network. The last addition was 14 years ago when the final part of the Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line opened. But now the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans for a new subway line that’s scheduled to start operating in the 2040s.

The new six-kilometre-long line will connect Tokyo Station with the Tokyo Bay waterfront area. According to The Mainichi, the line will start near JR Tokyo Station and feature seven stops, including popular shopping district Ginza, Toyosu Market and convention centre Tokyo Big Sight. The stations are provisionally named Tokyo, Shin-Ginza, Shin-Tsukiji, Kachidoki, Harumi, Toyosu Market and Ariake-Tokyo Big Sight. However, the subway line name and operator have yet to be announced.

Tokyo Bay’s waterfront area has gained more popularity as a residential area over the past few years, but direct access to central Tokyo has been an issue. The new line, however, will help to solve the problem. It will provide easier access from the high-rise-apartment area of Kachidoki, and from Harumi, where the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village will be turned into a large-scale apartment complex.

From Tokyo Station, you’ll be able to travel directly to Toyosu Market, which is popular for its tuna auction viewings. The line will also provide access to Tsukiji Market, where you'll find the foodie paradise of the outer market.

Officials are also considering connecting the new subway line to JR East’s Haneda Airport Access line, which is scheduled to open in 2029 and will connect the airport with Tokyo Station.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Enjoy up to ¥700 discount on movie tickets at cinemas across Japan

This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

5 best Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in December 2022

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.