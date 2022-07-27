A ninja-and-geisha-themed capsule hotel has opened in Osaka

Staying in a capsule hotel is definitely a unique Japanese experience. While most capsule accommodations tend to lean on the modern side with sleek interiors and futuristic sleeping pods, this new hotel in Osaka is making sure you have the most Japanese experience possible – even in your sleep.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

The new Capsule Hotel Ninja & Geisha is decked out with a full-on Japanese theme featuring traditional motifs inside the sleeping pods as well as a photogenic collection of paper lanterns on the lounge floor.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

One of the most eye-catching design elements is the intricate depictions of Fujin and Raijin, the gods of wind and thunder.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

Other sleeping pods feature traditional ukiyo-e woodblock prints like the iconic Hokusai work, ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

On the fifth floor you'll find a lounge open to all staying guests. It's definitely a highlight of the hotel with a centrepiece made of paper lanterns.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

While the sleeping spaces are small, there's plenty of room to store all your luggage and belongings in the locker area. You'll also find a konbini on the first floor and a workout gym on the second.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

There are separate men’s and women’s sleeping floors, with capsules for men on the third floor and women's on the fourth floor. Each of these floors comes with shared bathrooms, showers and changing rooms.

Photo: O-ike Traveling Co., Ltd.

Capsule Hotel Ninja & Geisha has a total of 96 beds and is just a minute’s walk from Osaka's Hankyu Awaji Station and three minutes from the JR Awaji Station. The new hotel is offering a special opening deal, where you can stay for just ¥2,800 per night. To book a stay, visit the website.

