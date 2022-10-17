Nintendo is opening its second official Japan store in Osaka

The Daimaru Umeda outlet will be offering an extensive selection of games and character merch including Super Mario

Osaka is quickly becoming the place to visit for Nintendo fans. Not only does the Kansai city have the world’s first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, but it’s now getting a Nintendo store, too. This will be only the second Nintendo store to open in Japan – the first opened in Tokyo in 2019.

Nintendo Osaka is opening at Daimaru Umeda department store on November 11. It will be stocked with official Nintendo games and character merchandise including the likes of Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing and Splatoon. The store will also be hosting a variety of events and game experiences.

There will also be a chance for 2,000 lucky fans to get a first look at the store at the pre-opening on November 10. Interested? You need to enter the lottery via the Nintendo website by 11.59pm (JST) on Monday October 17.

Don’t live in Tokyo or Osaka? Don’t worry – you can still purchase Nintendo merchandise through the My Nintendo online store.

