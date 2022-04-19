Achi-mura village in Nagano is one of the best places to see peach blossoms this spring

The red, white and pink blossoms from 10,000 peach trees will be blooming from April 20 to May 8

Many people travel to different parts of Japan in spring to catch the magnificent cherry blossoms, but they are not the only pink flowers blooming this season. Achi-mura in Nagano prefecture is known for being the best stargazing location in the country as appointed by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment. In spring, however, this quaint village is also popular for its beautiful flowers – especially with around 10,000 blooming peach trees covering the entire area.

Photo: Achi Hirugami Tourist Bureau

From April 20 to May 8, you can expect to see red, white and pink peach blossoms in the area surrounding Achi-mura village. While the scenery is picturesque no matter where you are in the vicinity, you’ll get the best views along the four-kilometre stretch at the Hanamomo-no-Sato Peach Blossom Village. The approximately 5,000 trees here are the star of the season, but during the festival you’ll also find stalls selling local goods and produce.

Driving is the fastest and easiest way to get to Achi-mura village from Tokyo, which takes around three and a half hours. Parking on site costs ¥500. If you prefer to stick to public transport, it takes roughly four hours and 30 minutes from Shinjuku Station (a combination of highway bus, local bus and local train).

Visit the website for more information about the peach blossom festival.

More news

This Tokyo hotel has an amazing rooftop infinity pool with views

First look: a Gundam theme park is opening in Fukuoka this April

Hakuba Iwatake opens a new observatory with stunning mountain views

Fuji-Q Highland's 55m-tall observation deck has Mt Fuji views and a giant slide

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for limited time from April 28

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.