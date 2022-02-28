The park is hosting a month-long Nemophila Festival to celebrate the seasonal flower also known as baby blue eyes

Every spring, one million nemophila come into full bloom at Osaka Maishima Seaside Park, creating a 44,000sqm sea of flowers. The park has recently announced plans for this year's spring festivities, which will run from Friday April 8 to Sunday May 8.

The flowers, also known as ‘baby blue eyes’, can be distinguished by their periwinkle blue petals and white centre. To celebrate the remarkable sight, the park hosts a month-long festival with special activities and seasonal merchandise for the visitors who come to see the flowers. Food items available include blue lemonade, blue soda ice cream floats and even pastel blue soft serve for people to snack on as they make their way around the winding flower paths.

Photo: fb.com/MaishimaSeasidepark

A more extravagant option includes a helicopter ride and a ‘mini paragliding experience’ so thrill seekers can admire the flowers from above. Because of the park’s proximity to Osaka Bay, anyone standing on one of the nemophila hills can observe three distinct shades of blue: the flowers, the sky and the ocean.

The park is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays (last admission 4.30pm) and from 9am to 6.30pm on weekends (last admission 6pm). General admission is ¥1,200, but elementary school children can enter for ¥600. For more information, visit the website.

This post was originally published on March 1 2021 and updated on February 28 2022.

