This Tokyo hotel has an amazing rooftop infinity pool with views

The stunning outdoor pool at the Sorano Hotel in Tachikawa overlooks Showa Kinen Park and Mt Fuji in the distance

Don’t forget to pack your swimsuit – some of Tokyo’s top city hotels come with temperature-controlled indoor pools to make your staycation even more enjoyable. However, with the weather warming up, you might prefer an outdoor dip instead. So, if you’re yearning for a scenic outdoor pool whose views are not blocked by towering skyscrapers, you’ll want to check out the Sorano Hotel in Tachikawa.

Overlooking the sprawling Showa Kinen Park – which has tulips blooming at the moment, by the way – the hotel is well-loved for its jaw-dropping 11th-floor rooftop infinity pool, which spans the entire length of the hotel. Facing west, it’s also the perfect spot to catch the golden sunset, and you might even see Mt Fuji in the distance on a clear day.

You can do more than just swim in the pool. The Sorano Hotel offers poolside morning yoga and meditation classes, where you do sun salutations in the fresh early morning air. Open to staying guests, classes are held every Sunday morning from 6.30am to 7am.

A one-night stay at the Sorano Hotel starts from ¥49,500 per night for two people. The hotel also offers day-use packages, where you can enjoy the hotel amenities including the infinity pool for up to five hours. Day-use packages start at ¥28,000 per room for four people. For more information, visit the hotel website.

