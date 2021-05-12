APA Hotels has an incredible deal that lets you hotel-hop across Japan for 30 days

With international travel pretty much at a standstill in this time of Covid-19, many of us are doing more domestic travel now, exploring the many beautiful attractions Japan has to offer. But let’s face it, though: hotels in Japan can get really pricey, especially since the Go to Travel campaign has been suspended, with no sign of it returning until later this year.

Then we came across this irresistible deal from the ubiquitous budget accommodation chain APA Hotels and Resorts, which got us contemplating taking a month off work to travel across the country. This long-stay package, priced at just ¥99,000, lets you stay in any participating APA hotels across Japan for 30 consecutive nights. Frankly, that’s cheaper than a month’s rent for many city-centre apartments in Tokyo.

APA has an extensive network of hotels nationwide, and they are conveniently located in popular parts of town, near shopping and entertainment centres, and close to transport hubs. In Tokyo, there are APA hotels in Asakusa, Ginza, Roppongi, Tsukiji and Ueno, just to name a few. Outside the capital, you’ll find the brand in major tourist destinations from Sapporo and Hakodate to Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Okinawa.

Photo: APA Hotel A standard room at APA Hotel Chiba-Ekimae

The deal is a single room without meals for one person for 30 consecutive nights. You can stay in a different hotel every night if you want, with more than 100 participating APA hotels to choose from. The package is on sale now until June 30, with the stay period ending July 31.

For more details, see the booking page here.

