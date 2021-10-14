Buy official Tokyo Olympics merchandise for half-price at this sale

The Tokyo 2020 Arigato Sale runs from October 16 to 24 at the Yurakucho Olympic merch shop

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are over, but it seems there’s still plenty of merchandise up for grabs. The official Tokyo 2020 shop in Yurakucho (Tokyo Sports Square, 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda) will offer deep discounts on official merch during its nine-day sale from October 16 to 24.

Dubbed the Tokyo 2020 Arigato Sale, there will be around 1,200 items on sale, including some discounted by more than 50 percent from their original prices. Look out for goods featuring the Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity, including plushies and stationery, art posters, traditional crafts and more.

Photo: Tokyo 2020 Licensing

You can also meet, greet and take photos with Miraitowa and Someity, who will show up four times a day (12pm, 2pm, 5pm, 6pm) during the event. The meet-and-greet is limited to 30 pairs of visitors per session – just book a spot at the counter 30 minutes prior to the meeting time.

The torch used in the Olympic and Paralympic torch relays will be on display for free, along with equipment used by the athletes at the Games. Plus, there’ll be an area where you can experience playing some Paralympic sports for yourself.

For store opening hours and more details, see the website.

Can’t make it to the Yurakucho outlet? You can still visit the official merchandise store in Odaiba or online shop, both of which are also offering deep discounts on selected items.

