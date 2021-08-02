Known as teamLab Reconnect, this digital art bathhouse and sauna in Tokyo has been extended until November 23

It’s easy to say teamLab is huge in Japan – not only are the teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets Tokyo museums essential visits on any trip to Tokyo, the art collective just keeps opening new special exhibitions such as their exhibition at Kyoto's Toji Temple.

However, one of their latest Tokyo pop-ups, teamLab Reconnect, brings light art and digital projection to a whole new physical, and sweaty, level. Located in Roppongi, teamLab Reconnect combines a traditional sauna with the group’s otherworldly art.

Photo: teamLab

The exhibition will consist of three areas designed to invigorate your senses: the sauna, a cold water bath for cooling off and the art bath. The new artworks are all based around the theme of supernatural phenomena and are designed to combine different mental and physical sensations into a single unified experience.

Photo: teamLab 'Levitation' So far, here are some of the pieces of art you can expect. The James Turrell-like ‘Levitation’ (pictured above) uses teamLab’s classic technique of art that responds to the viewer’s physical presence. When approached or touched, the glowing ball will fall and move around, but when left alone, it will rise back into its original position.

Photo: teamLab 'Proliferating Immense Life in the Rain - A Whole Year per Year'

Meanwhile, ‘Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year’ is a grove of digital flowers blooming and growing before your eyes. When approached, the flowers will wilt and die, beginning a cycle of constant renewal.

Photo: teamLab 'Step into the Light Circle'

In the cold bathing area, you can step into this bright circle of light. The artwork depicts enso, the Zen practice of drawing a circle by using a single brush stroke and represents spatial calligraphy.

Photo: teamLab 'Array and Spiral of Resonating Lamps - One Stroke, Metropolis Tokyo'

The sauna area also features a room filled with colourful resonating lamps, which you might recognise from the lamp room at teamLab Borderless. Here, the lamps are activated when people enter the room and react to each person's movements.

Photo: teamLab

Though the exhibition was originally scheduled to run until August 31, it has now been extended until November 23 2021. Weekday tickets are ¥4,800 per person (ages 11 and younger are not allowed to enter), while weekends and holidays are ¥5,800. To book tickets, visit the official website. For more details on Covid-19 prevention measures, visit here.

This article was originally published on January 8 and updated on August 2.

