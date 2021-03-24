Daiso has a new lifestyle store in Shibuya selling affordable, minimalist homeware

Standard Products will open its first store in Shibuya Mark City on Friday – and it might remind you of Muji

If you love browsing through Japan’s cheap and cheerful ¥100 and ¥300 shops, there’s a new store you need to check out. Daiso is kicking things up a notch with a brand new lifestyle shop known as Standard Products. Focused on offering high-quality basics at affordable prices, the store is set to stock some 1,300 original items with prices ranging from just ¥300 to ¥1,000.

Photo: Daiso

The items at Standard Products feature sleek, minimalist designs while maintaining their practical functionality. It's that beautiful balance of form meets function which Japan does so well. Standard Products certainly reminds us of Muji, but with a much lower price tag. Expect to find everyday basics such as tableware, bags, clothing, storage boxes, and other miscellaneous goods. The brand says it uses sustainable, eco-friendly materials in its wares.

Photo: Daiso

A few noteworthy items are the organic cotton towels (¥300 to ¥700), sleek cutlery (¥300 for a two-piece set) made in Niigata prefecture, and cool tableware (from ¥300) including plates, bowls and mugs, which can be stacked and stored easily.

Photo: Daiso

Standard Products will open its very first store at Shibuya Mark City on Friday March 26, along with a new classic Daiso shop – the largest in Shibuya – which will be located on the same floor. For more details, visit the official website.

More news

Take our Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in Tokyo

KitKat Chocolatory in Shibuya now offers KitKat and whisky pairing

See Gucci-themed virtual cherry blossoms at Tokyo Tower for free

Tokyu Hands in Ikebukuro is closing forever in September

The state of emergency in Tokyo has been lifted – so what happens now?

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.