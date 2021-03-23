KitKat Chocolatory in Shibuya now offers KitKat and whisky pairing

KitKat has attracted quite the following in Japan for its unique seasonal and regional flavours – the brand even has its own boutique stores dedicated to the ubiquitous chocolate bars. Better yet, the KitKat Chocolatory in Miyashita Park also runs workshops where you can create your own KitKat, but the shop’s latest limited-time special has our mouths watering.

Photo: Nestle Japan

From March 24 to April 11, the Miyashita Park KitKat Chocolatory is offering an exclusive whisky cocktail pairing featuring the whisky-barrel-aged KitKat, which was released for a limited time last December. This special KitKat is made with cacao nibs that were aged for 180 days in barrels used to store whisky from the Islay region of Scotland.

Photo: Nestle Japan

Two types of cocktails will be offered at the shop’s temporary ‘bar’. Islay’s Black Bitter (¥1,000) is a coffee-based cocktail topped with a sugar-coated lemon slice. The eye-catching concoction comes with a shot glass of whisky, which staff light on fire when serving. First, take a sip or two of the coffee and lemon mixture; once the fire goes out, pour the whisky into the drink and mix them together for a warm, fragrant cocktail.

Photo: Nestle Japan

If you like cocktails on the sweeter side, Islay’s Oak Sweet (¥1,000) is the one to go for. This tiramisu-inspired drink is a mix of espresso, mascarpone, vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce plus a splash of Scotch whisky, served in a classic martini glass.

Both cocktail pairings are available all day and also come in non-alcoholic versions for those who want to skip the booze. No bookings or reservations are required – simply visit the Miyashita Park store between 11am and 9pm (last order 8pm) daily.

For even more whisky indulgence, see our list of the best Japanese whiskies you can still buy.

