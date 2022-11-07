Daiso releases a collection of souvenir tote bags for every prefecture in Japan

The renowned ¥100 store celebrates its 50th anniversary with 47 new bags featuring interesting facts about each prefecture

Japan’s favourite ¥100 store is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some special merchandise you’ll only be able to get in Japan. For the landmark occasion, Daiso has released 47 souvenir tote bags inspired by Japan’s 47 prefectures. Each bag features a cute illustration by Japanese artist Yutanpo Shirane along with some interesting fact and trivia about the region.

For instance, the Tokyo bag is adorned with an illustration of a swimmer, as Tokyo's fun fact is that the metropolis is the earliest prefecture to officially open its beaches for swimming every year. If you're wondering which beach this is referring to, it's in Ogasawara, the far-flung subtropical islands that are still considered part of the Tokyo metropolis.

As for Kyoto, the prefecture is known to have the highest consumption of coffee in all of Japan. Yes, coffee, not tea, surprisingly.

Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is where you'll come across Ashima Oshima, the country's largest uninhabited island.

Interestingly, Hiroshima is known to have Japan’s largest jungle gym.

Made from 56 percent recyclable fibre, the tote bags are now available at Daiso stores nationwide for just ¥100 each. If you're looking to collect them all, you'll have some travelling to do as each bag is only available within the specific prefecture it represents.

For more information and to see the entire collection, visit the website.

