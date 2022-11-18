This cool new glampsite in Zushi with sea views is just 90 minutes from Tokyo

Hate the cold? You can pretend it’s still summer in these seaside cabins with an ocean view at Riviera Zushi Marina

Many of you are already looking into which ski slopes you’re headed for this winter, but we know some like it hot. If you’d rather be on the beach than a snow-capped mountain, there’s a glamping facility that was recently opened next to Kanagawa’s Zushi Beach that you can head to instead.

Photo: Booking Resort

Overlooking the Shonan sea, Space Key Point's Riviera Zushi Marina is just over an hour from Tokyo by train. The sunny resort only has four cabins, so it’s a relatively private space that makes it easy to feel like you’re much farther from Tokyo than you actually are. Two of these cabins are dog-friendly, so you won’t be at a loss if you want to bring your pet along for the weekend.

Photo: Booking Resort

There’s a big pool in the middle of the site, but when it’s too cold for swimming you can take a hot bath in your bathing suit on your terrace as you watch the sunset over the sea. Even the facility’s sauna has a big window to give you a panoramic view of the ocean, so you’ll be able to spend every moment gazing out at the line where the sky meets the sea.

Photo: Booking Resort

For dinner, you can use the barbecue on your cabin's terrace to grill a feast of steaks and fresh seafood. You'll also get side dishes like whitebait and vegetable-topped pizza, salad and a seasonal rice dish. Breakfast is an assortment of toasted sandwiches, vegetable soup and fresh fruit.

The three standard cabins can fit up to two people each, while the Deluxe Space cabin has a capacity of five people. Accommodation packages start from ¥20,900 per person per night.

Photo: Booking Resort

You can book your stay online here.

